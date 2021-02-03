The Amory Lady Panthers saw their season come to an end in their first round Class I playoff game, falling 7-0 to the defending state champion St. Andrews on Wednesday night.
St. Andrews came out hot, scoring six goals in a 20-minute span as the Lady Panthers struggled on defense.
Lady Saints forward Kira Leflore finished with six goals, while Madeleine Halford had the other goal and two assists.
“It was a very disappointing end to our season,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “St. Andrews is solid offensively. We didn’t get in passing lanes, step to pressure or force players outside. Their center forward (Leflore) was a beast and scored most of their goals. We created a few attacks in the first few minutes. They were good and would have beaten us, but it shouldn’t have been that bad if we had played like we are capable of.”
Clayton praised the efforts of Macie Williams on defense and in the midfield, Annabelle Holman in the goal and Emma Gore at forward.
The Lady Saints scored six of their goals in the first half and the final one in the second half.
“Those girls played hard, and we had to put Macie on the back line because we were struggling badly there,” he said. “They would have put 20 on us if we hadn’t moved her. Emma had a few good runs up top.”