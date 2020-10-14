AMORY – Amory volleyball officially clinched its first division championship in program history on Wednesday night, sweeping Choctaw County with a 3-0 win (25-19, 25-18, 25-16).
The division championship comes on the heels of Amory making its first playoff appearance last season.
“Just to be able to progress and you make goals throughout the year, our goal was we want to make playoffs and then we want to go further,” Amory volleyball coach Mandy Ragon said. “At the beginning of the year, we were asking do you want to settle and be okay with playoffs or do you want to go further? This team that we have this year, they are so competitive, and we have come together and played as one. They have done everything that I have asked them to do, and I’m ready to see how far it takes them because I think they’re ready.”
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set and Choctaw was only able to cut it to one early. Amory jumped out to as much as a seven-point lead midway through, and after the Lady Chargers got to within four, the Lady Panthers scored three of the final four points for the 25-19 first set win.
Jenia Bolton opened the second set with a kill but Choctaw kept it close and went ahead by one until an ace from Amaya Trimble tied the game. Sasha Burdine had a couple of key kills to get Amory on top, and the Lady Panthers started to roll to lead by as much as nine. Kathryn Cooke finished off the 25-18 win in the second set with a kill.
Ella Phillips put Amory up 1-0 in the third set with her kill and helped them go up 8-1 with four straight aces. Choctaw only cut the lead to as few as four as the Lady Panthers easily finished off the sweep with the 25-16 win in the third set.
Phillips finished with five kills and five aces each, while Cooke led with six kills. Burdine and Trimble each added four kills.
“It’s hard not to say that everyone played well tonight. It was fun being the division championship and being able to play everybody that’s on your varsity roster,” Ragon said. “It was fun for our seniors to be able to say they helped lead the team this far. We’re definitely missing Jillian (Cox) right now due to injury, and I’m proud she was here with us tonight because she helped us get this far. It says a lot about our team to be able to come off that, and we still fill different roles and work around that to do what we have to do to compete.”
Amory hosted Alcorn Central in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Tuesday night.