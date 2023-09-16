The Amory Lady Panthers had their backs against the wall after Kossuth won back-to-back sets to force a fifth set. It took everything that Amory had to pull off the fifth-set win and defeat Kossuth 3-2 on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers won the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 27-25, but Kossuth bounced back to win the next two sets 25-7 and 25-19. Despite the Lady Aggies’ efforts to come back and tie things up in the fifth, Amory managed to close the set out, winning 15-12.
“Kossuth is a great team that we love competing against every year, but we’ve never been able to beat them,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “It took them digging deep and fine-tuning the mistakes that they made in the previous two games and not letting it overwhelm them to the point where they mess up the whole game.”
After taking the first set, the Lady Panthers found themselves in a tightly-contested match in the second. The Lady Aggies gained a 21-16 lead late, but Amory battled back to tie things up after an ace by Samone Burdine and a kill from Adrianna Buckingham.
Kossuth took a 24-23 lead, but Amory responded by scoring the next two points to take a one-point lead. After Kossuth tied things up, Emmy Millender’s kill gave the Lady Panthers a spark to close out the back-and-forth set.
With a 2-0 lead in the match, Amory had a hard time containing Kossuth in third, falling 25-7. In the fourth, Kossuth jumped out to a 17-12 lead, but Amory came back by scoring the next five points, including a block by Buckingham.
The score was knotted at 19-19 before the Lady Aggies scored six straight points to take the win, forcing a fifth set. Kills from Buckingham and Marion Lockhart helped Amory take an early 4-1 lead, while Phillips and Mia Thompson also added kills and aces to maintain the lead.
“My libero, Samone (Burdine), did a good job of getting balls that we usually don’t get to,” Ashford said. “She puts her arms up there and gets them up some kind of way, and that helped tremendously. We worked with Marion (Lockhart) a few days before this game on hitting her line shots. I told her that she’d have to work on that because Kossuth runs a perimeter defense, so that line is open, and she actually did it.”
Kossuth chipped into the lead to tie things up at 10-10, but Amory responded with a kill from Phillips and a block by Buckingham to go up by two. Kossuth trailed by 13-12 before the Lady Panthers scored the next two points to win the match.
“Every year we go in with a winning mindset and a strategy put in place but when we get there, it seems like we’re not mentally prepared to play them,” Ashford said. “This year, I think that our new rotation and putting in fresh people on the floor who actually wanted to win and play hard helped us out a lot. The girls played hard from the beginning to the end and didn’t let the score determine the outcome.”
Phillips finished the game with 17 kills and 17 digs, while Millender tallied 28 assists. Buckingham also added eight kills and eight blocks.
“We know Ella (Phillips) is going to step up every game and whenever we needed a big hit or a kill, she was there to get it,” Ashford said. “Adrianna (Buckingham) and Madison (Sykes) had huge blocks throughout the game, so that was a big factor for us because it allowed us to control their hitters. We made them adjust their swings, versus us having to adjust to them.”
