The Amory Lady Panthers saw one of their starters go down with an injury at an inopportune time – right at the beginning of the Division 1-3A tournament.
But first-year coach Nathan Newell has been boosted by the play of his bench ever since as Amory battled with division champ Belmont before falling in overtime and picked up key wins over Booneville and Alcorn Central in the division tournament.
“Jatavia Smith has been our main player all year, and she’s still stepping up. Jayda Sims and Laney Howell have really stepped up in the absence of Amiya (Robinson),” Newell said. “I like to play matchups a lot. One game Laney may get more minutes and the next it’s Jayda. They never know if they’re going to play 7-8 minutes or 20, but they have really come on and accepted their roles. They are coming into the rotation, and Jayda is starting.”
Howell and Sims are both juniors, and their heightened roles can help the Lady Panthers into next season.
“It’s great to be able to turn to people like that because not everybody has strong bench players like we do,” Newell said. “That’s going to help us out for next year because they are taking on a different kind of role, more of a leadership type of role. It’s more importance than just coming in for a starter because we are really needing them to step up and make plays.”
Newell said that conditioning is his main concern after the week off.
“At the beginning of the year, you might have guessed that you would have a week off, but you would never think it’s due to an ice storm,” he said. “We were rolling so having this week off wasn’t ideal, and conditioning is my main concern with only playing about 7-8 girls in the rotation. We need to get that conditioning back soon and pick up where we left off.”
Newell said he can see the Lady Panthers being able to make a run in the playoffs if they can get the first round win at Houston.
“It’s a good draw if we come out and take care of business, and if we come out and execute our game plan and have everyone play well,” he said. “Our girls have been watching film and asking questions about other teams. They are interested, locked in and ready to go.”
Amory’s division also has them prepped for the playoff run, having battled in close games with Belmont and Kossuth.
“That’s the benefit of us playing in the divison we play in. I think it’s the toughest in 3A,” Newell said. “Playing those teams two or three times a year, it gets us prepared to play with anybody. It gives us confidence, and with our girls, confidence is a lot, just believing we can do it and going out there. I think we have been a second half team all year and really turn it on at the end. I just want to get them to come out that way as we go into the playoffs.”