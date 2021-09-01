COLUMBUS – Serving played a big part in the Amory Lady Panthers’ win against Columbus last Tuesday night.
The Panthers had a total of 19 aces, 10 of which came from freshman Ella Phillips and five from senior Sasha Burdine to take a 3-0 win against Columbus. Amory completed the sweep with 25-8 wins in the first two sets and 25-11 in the third set.
Amory coach Shay Ashford said she was very pleased with how her team served and hopes they can continue it in the future.
“I have been stressing to these girls about how important serves are, and I think we got it this game,” Ashford said. “Hopefully it will continue over to some of our division games that we keep our serves going, but I am really proud of my girls for doing that tonight.”
Amory won the first and second set 25-8 and sealed the win in the third set with a score of 25-11 in an intense battle.
Amory started off the first set on a 5-0 run and got their first ace of the game by Ella Phillips. A kill by Myriah Beeks put the Panthers up by double digits, and Phillips closed out the first set with four straight aces.
The Lady Panthers picked up right where they left off in the second set. Phillips got an early kill and had three more later in the set, and a kill from Jayda Sims ended the second set win.
The beginning of the third set was close as the Lady Falcons took their first lead of the game at 4-3. The Lady Panthers quickly tied the game up with a kill made by Sasha Burdine, and they eventually started to pull away from Columbus as Burdine had four of her five aces in the set.
Ashford praised the performance that Phillips and Burdine had in the win.
“Sasha is our leader. Whether she wants to be or not, everyone goes off her, so when she is on, I am grateful for her being on. She had an iffy warm up and told me that it wasn’t her day, but I’m glad she turned it on during the game,” Ashford said. “Now Ella is just a natural killer. I always want the ball going towards her. I love her explosiveness, how hard she hits the ball and the fact that she is only a freshman.
In addition to their aces, Burdine and Phillips also combined for 15 kills, 11 from Phillips. Beeks also had four kills, while Sims added three.
Ashford said she was extremely proud of the way her team closed out the third set.
“We definitely pulled it back together towards the end. We kept our cool and didn’t get frustrated at ourselves or the officiating,” she said.