AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers flexed their muscles in the first round of the playoffs, scoring double-digit runs in a pair of wins to sweep Byhalia.
Amory picked up the 16-0 win in Game 1 behind a no-hitter from Reese Griffith, then finished off the sweep with a 22-2 win in Game 2. Macie Williams went 4 for 4 with a pair of inside the park homers, a triple and a single in the victory.
The Lady Panthers move on to face Kossuth, the Division 1-3A winner, in the next round.
“Macie had a huge night. She almost hit for the cycle there,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “I told her she was having a big night, and she said she felt lucky. I told her it wasn’t luck, that she was hitting the ball where it’s pitched and getting out of the box and running hard. As a team, we produced at the plate, and I’m very proud of them. I’m looking forward to another good week of practice.”
Amory came out of the gate swinging as the visitors in Game 2, putting up a 12-0 lead in the top of the first.
Maggie Kate Cummings and Williams started it off with back-to-back singles, and Karsen Sanders drove in courtesy runner Bess Boykin with an RBI single for the first run. Reese Griffith’s two-run single brought in Williams and Sanders, and Laney Howell slapped a double to right and scored on an error.
Ella Grace Phillips made it back-to-back with her RBI double, and Cummings added a sacrifice fly in her second at-bat. Williams smoked the first of two inside the park homers to right to score three runs and finish off the scoring in the first.
In the second, Phillips singled and scored on an error off the bat of Julianna Simmons, and Williams had a carbon copy of her first homer to score another two.
The Lady Panthers had another big inning in the top of the fourth that included Williams’ triple, an Emarie Boddie RBI single, a sac fly from Sanders and pinch-hit RBI singles from Ainsley Martin and Boykin.
A couple of Amory errors led to one Byhalia run in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the third, but Phillips finished off the win by striking out the side in the fourth.
“After those few little mistakes, they dialed back in, got it going and secured the win. They did a very good job at the plate, executing and driving the ball,” Seger said. “In the first game, we did a good job scoring in every inning, and that third inning was big for us. Reese did a very good job on the mound in that first game, threw a no-hitter and executed her pitches well. Ella did a good job in the second game, and we just had a few mishaps.”
Boddie had the big day at the plate in Game 1, finishing with seven RBIs with a bases-clearing triple in the second and a bases-clearing double in the third. Sanders and Howell each had a pair of hit as well.
“It will be totally different the next round against Kossuth, but I just hope the girls see how big this is,” Seger said. “They deserve to be here, and they turned it on this series, but I want them to turn it on even more.”