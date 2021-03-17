WEST POINT – Amory’s first two hitters set the tone on Thursday night, and the rest of the lineup kept it going, pounding out 20-plus hits in a 31-0 dominating win over West Point.
Amory’s Maggie Kate Cummings and Macie Williams smashed back-to-back inside the park homers to open the game and the flood gates for the Lady Panthers’ offense.
“I feel like we hit the ball very well, and our first two batters came out and popped it like they did, that set the tone for us,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We had some in the bottom and middle of our lineup that were popping the ball too and running the bases. They did their jobs at the plate and ran it well.”
The Lady Panthers kept it going after Cummings and Williams’ homers as Reese Griffith hit a double, and then the offense came through with six runs on two outs.
Ella Phillips smoked an RBI triple to right center, and Emarie Boddie drove her in with an RBI single up the middle. Laney Howell reached on a pair of errors to plate Boddie, and Emma Pinkerton was hit by a pitch.
Cummings came through big again with a base hit and all three runs scoring on a misplayed ball in the outfield. Williams had her second extra base hit of the frame with an RBI double, and Griffith capped off the inning with another RBI double as well.
Amory added six in the third with Boddie and Griffith driving in two apiece with a single and a double respectively and Karsen Sanders also adding an RBI single.
The Lady Panthers sent 20 to the plate in the top of the third, continuing to blow the game wide open.
Phillips added another two RBI hits to her total with a single and a double. Boddie had hits in all three plate appearances, and Pinkerton smashed an RBI single and reached on an error.
Cummings and Williams were perfect at the plate on the night, each adding two more hits in the third and combining to drive in four more runs. Sanders had a pair of RBI singles in her two plate appearances in the inning, and Julianna Simmons smashed a two-run triple. Griffith drew a pair of walks, and her pinch runner Bess Boykin scored both times.
“Our girls were swinging the bat and putting it in play, and that’s what I want them to do,” Seger said. “Last Saturday, we played really good ball against Itawamba and Pontotoc, two really good teams, and the only thing I asked them to do differently from that day on today was to be more aggressive about swinging the bat. We want them to attack the fast ball and hunt it down.
“Even the hits we had tonight, I believe they were hard on the ground and in the gap, just solid, strong hits.”
Griffith was nearly perfect in the circle, surrendering a one-out walk in the bottom of the third, but striking out five.
“Defensively we played well,” Seger said. “I hate that for Reese because she should have had a perfect game, but the umpire expanded the zone a little bit and I get that. It’s tough for her because I think she earned it.”