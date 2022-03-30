AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers’ mantra going into their first division game of the season was to stay focused and never let up, and they did exactly that as they clinched an 8-6 win over Nettleton last Monday.
“We stayed in it and produced at times when we had runners on, but we started to let off a bit there,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “That big inning when we scored five runs was a big key factor in the win. We scored and added a couple of insurance runs later on after going an inning or two without scoring, which was good. With Nettleton fighting back and being scrappy all game, I told the girls that we needed to keep at it, and I think the girls did a really good job of making adjustments at the plate and putting the ball in play.”
Amory struck first in the bottom of the first inning after getting three quick outs. Macie Williams got to first base on a walk, and Emarie Boddie crushed a triple to left field, bringing her home to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers responded in the top of the second with Anna Claire Harris and Charleigh Hand drawing walks. Harris advanced to third on a passed ball, and later, she scored Nettleton’s first run of the game on another passed ball.
Savannah Harlow got an RBI single to center field, allowing Hand to score a run and giving Nettleton a 2-1 lead.
Williams, Boddie and Karsen Sanders loaded the bases for the Lady Panthers to begin the bottom of the third after an error, a walk and a base hit. Reese Griffith hit a double to center field and brought home Williams and Boddie, giving Amory a 3-2 lead.
“I’ve been telling Reese (Griffith) all the time that we’re ready for her to go, and tonight was her night,” Seger said. “She really delivered at the plate, and we had some big hits from (Emarie) Boddie and Macie (Williams) too. I think we did the things that we try to prepare them for every day in practice.”
Laney Howell and Ella Grace Phillips both got RBIs on a groundout and a single to short after bringing home Sanders and courtesy runner Mylie Williams. Julianna Simmons and Bess Boykin picked up base hits to load the bases for Amory, and Maggie Kate Cummings got an RBI single with Simmons coming in for a run, putting the Lady Panthers up 6-2.
In the top of the fourth, Nettleton strung together a pair of runs to cut into Amory’s lead. Hand drew a walk to start the inning, and Tamiya Martin singled to left field, to advance Hand to third base.
Nealy Williams got an RBI double to bring in Hand, and Tamera Martin was rewarded an RBI after bringing Tamiya Martin home on a sacrifice fly to right field. The Lady Tigers went into the bottom of the fourth down 6-4.
Macie Williams opened up the bottom of the fourth by hitting a double to right field, and Sanders brought her home on a sac fly to center field, giving Amory a three-run lead before heading into the fifth.
Nettleton cut the score down to 7-5 in the fifth after Zyah Gunter tripled to center field, and Harris brought her home on an RBI single. In the top of the sixth, the Lady Tigers made it a one-run game after Tamiya Martin was hit by a pitch, and Nealy Williams brought her home with a single to center field.
Sanders and Griffith got a pair of singles to start the bottom of the sixth, and an error at second base allowed Sanders to come in for a run, pushing Amory’s lead to 8-6. The Lady Panthers’ defense went three up, three down in the top of the seventh as they clinched their first division win of the season.
“We knew this week was going to be a big week with the Monroe County Tournament coming up, but none of that mattered until we got this win,” Seger said. “This was a good tone to set, and I knew Nettleton would come out fighting because they wanted this win just as much as us, but we kept our focus when things got rough.”
Thursday: Amory 13, Nettleton 11
The Lady Panthers found themselves down 10-0 in the bottom of the first, but things steadily started to turn around from them as the game progress as they pulled off a 13-11 comeback win against Nettleton on Thursday.
Reese Griffith had five hits and a pair of doubles for the Lady Panthers, while Karsen Sanders, Ella Grace Phillips and Marion Lockhart also hit doubles. Phillips and Julianna Simmons both had four hits, while Maggie Kate Cummings added three.
Simmons also cracked a home run in the top of the sixth to put Amory within two runs.
For Nettleton, Zion Seals finished with four hits, while Tamiya Martin and Anna Claire Harris added three. Nealy Williams also had two hits and three RBIs in the loss.