SALTILLO – The Amory Lady Panthers picked up their second win of the summer against Saltillo on Thursday, winning 2-0, while the boys’ team fell short to the Tigers in a 4-1 loss.
Girls: Amory 2, Saltillo 0
Emma Gore helped lead the way for the Lady Panthers as she scored the two goals in the win over the Lady Tigers.
“Emma scored a couple of goals and had a couple of other ones where we couldn’t quite get shots off,” Clayton said. “We had a seventh grader out there playing right wing, Sydney Pearson, and she played a couple of good balls.”
Gore scored the first goal 12 minutes into the scrimmage on an assist by Susanna Moore, and Gore put in the second goal seven minutes later.
“Susanna’s another one of our younger players that played really well at left wing and almost finished with two assists,” Clayton said. “I thought Christi Carol (Smith) and Bailey Flynn did a good job of controlling the backline, and Morgan Wax and Madeline Myers stepped up and played well back there with them.
The Lady Panthers continued to hold off Saltillo in the second half to secure the win.
“I thought our girls, especially the younger ones, had some really good moments, and we did a good job of not giving up any high-quality shooting opportunities for them,” Clayton said. “We did a really good job of closing the middle of the field and keeping everything in the first and fifth channels.”
Boys: Saltillo 4, Amory 1
After going into the half tied 1-1, Saltillo gained control by scoring three straight goals to come out with a 4-1 win over Amory.
“We’ve had some really good moments and some really bad ones, and we’re just trying to limit out those bad ones,” Clayton said. “We saw some good stuff from some guys like Kyle Dykes and Sam (Black). They were both solid in the back. The way we are with the guys is we don’t have a big group of upperclassmen, so we’re going to rely on some eighth and ninth-graders until football season is over.”
The Panthers scored the first goal 11 minutes in after Walker Mitchell’s shot ricocheted in, but Saltillo answered back a minute later on a corner shot to tie things up at 1-1.
“Walker’s touch on the ball has gotten better, playing up top, and we had some opportunities for some guys to step up,” Clayton said. “Luke Hoang is kind of developing, and Jax Gibson gave us some good minutes on both sides.”
A few minutes into the second half, the Tigers broke the tie and gained a 3-1 lead after scoring at the two and five-minute mark. Saltillo scored again seven minutes into the half to seal the win.
