The Amory Lady Panthers came out hot on Friday night in their division game against Vardaman, scoring two quick goals in the first five minutes.
They kept up that attack for the next 45 minutes, earning an 8-0 shutout against the Lady Rams for their second division victory.
“We have to do a better job of finishing on the attack, especially when we get a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. We botched a few of those, but we finished a few too,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “I thought we moved the ball well at times and connected some balls and got it to different people in the attacking third. We had several different girls with goals and assists, so that means we’re moving the ball pretty well. We distributed the ball a little bit better playing in and out, making them play all five channels of the field.”
Morgan Mitchell and Ellie Baker each struck quickly with their goals in the fourth and fifth minutes to set Amory off to a good start.
Mitchell picked up her second goal in the 16th minute, and Macie Williams found the back of the net in the 24th minute off a Christi Carol Smith assist.
Mitchell completed her hat trick and sent the Lady Panthers into the locker room with a 5-0 lead with her late goal in the first half as Emma Gore had the assist.
The Lady Panthers started the second half the same as they did the first, scoring three goals in eight minutes. Baker picked up her second goal off another assist from Smith, while Mitchell followed her up with her fourth of the night.
Emma Coggin finished off the scoring in the 48th minute with Baker picking up the assist, and the Lady Panthers were able to complete the 50-minute mercy rule.
“Ellie is really picking it up. A lot of those young girls are getting better every time we get on the field. Riley (Todd) has come on and played really well, and Christi Carol (Smith) has been solid on the back when we have played her back there,” Clayton said. “Campbell (Erikson) had a good game on the back, and (Emma) Pinkerton has played well. We don’t have a lot of numbers, but we’re getting better and improving. We have people that can play different positions and are open to where we need to put them to make plays.”
Goalkeepers Hannah Moore and Annabelle Holman combined for the shutout with Coggin, Emma Pinkerton, Campbell Erikson and Audrey Kate McComb on defense.
“We defended really well and only gave up one shot the whole night. That says a lot about how you’re playing in the midfield and on the backline,” Clayton said. “We rotated some people in and out of the midfield with the back line, and they all played well.”
(B) Vardaman 3, Amory 2
The Panthers scored two goals in the final ten minutes to avoid the shutout, but it wasn’t enough as Vardaman held on for the 3-2 win.
“The only positive from tonight was we actually did a few things right at the very end. Before that, it really wasn’t anything good at all in the first 75 minutes,” Clayton said. “We were able to get a couple late and prevented them from getting the shutout. We have to play a lot better regardless of who we play than we did tonight. We didn’t possess very well, and we’re not getting our eyes up and seeing what’s going on in front. We recycled possession way too much in the midfield. We did look to move it a little more in and out than we have been, but we’re just not getting into space very well off the ball.
The Rams rolled out to a 3-0 lead in the first 70 minutes, but Bryn Camp broke up the shutout with his goal in the 72nd minute.
Riley Grace hit a long shot for the second goal six minutes later to give the Panthers some life, but time ran out on the comeback.
“I thought Mattison (Glenn) had a good game at center defense, and he was pretty solid,” Clayton said. “T.J. (Huppert) played pretty well at the left back, and he came on and made some really good runs in the second half for us up from the left side. Bryn (Camp) hustled and made some plays and helped us get the ball back in the midfield.”