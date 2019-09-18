AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead and rolled to a 10-2 win over Nettleton last Tuesday night, putting them undefeated in division play at 3-0 in their first time through the division matchups.
“We have hit pretty well the last few games. We hit pretty well against Smithville and against Booneville too. Even though we went just twice through the lineup before putting JV in that one, we were hitting it side to side,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We’re still plugging and pulling people, and we have some girls coming off the bench doing well and getting a shot. It’s a puzzle right now, and I don’t know if we want to figure it out right now because we have 21 girls and are getting about 15 to 16 of those in games.”
The Lady Panthers put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Connor Stevens doubled to the wall with one out, and Addie Bunch drove her in and went to second on a Nettleton error. Second baseman Tamera Martin dove in foul territory to grab the second out, but Reese Griffith came through with a two-out RBI single.
Amory didn’t score in the second but added three more runs in the third. Stevens blasted a solo homer with one out, and Bunch followed her with a line-drive double to right. Macie Williams singled and went all the way to third on an error to drive in another run, and Griffith picked up another RBI with a sacrifice fly. Maggie Kate Cummings and Cassidy Simmons also had hits after that, but a popup ended the inning.
In the fourth, Emma Pinkerton and Madison Kirkpatrick had back-to-back hits, and Stevens was intentionally walked to load the bases. Bunch drove in another run with a sac fly.
McKinley Dean came off the bench in the fifth with a pinch-hit RBI double to score Griffith, who led off with a hit, and Kirkpatrick singled to center to send home another run.
Nettleton threatened in the second inning with three straight singles by Kailee Grace Inmon, Abbi Jones and Anna Maldonado, but a runner was called out for leaving third base early, resulting in a double play.
The Lady Tigers came through with a pair of two-out runs in the sixth. Inmon doubled, and Jones followed her with a single. Maldonado drove in the run with her RBI single past short, and Zion Seals blooped a single into the outfield to cut it to 8-2.
Amory responded with two more runs in the bottom of the inning. Stevens was intentionally walked again to open the inning, and Bunch came through with her second double of the night.
“Addie had been struggling before this. Last year, we ran into the same thing of when they weren’t pitching to Macie (Mitchell) or Connor, Addie did some damage,” Pace said. “It’s still different with that ball, but it’s a little cooler and it’s flying a little bit. Being 3-0 right now in this division is good with some of the teams we have played.”
Williams drove in Stevens with a sac fly, then Maggie Kate Cummings doubled to the gap in left center to bring home the final run.
The two meet again at Nettleton on Sept. 24.