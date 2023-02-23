AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers’ defense held Houston out through four innings, but a big fifth inning gave the Lady Hilltoppers momentum to come away with a 6-1 win last Tuesday.
“From the first through the fourth inning, I thought the girls had very good focus and a good approach on defense even though our offense wasn’t going our way,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “Our main focus right now is keeping that same energy and focus through the good, the bad and the ugly, no matter what the scoreboard says.”
Both teams had short-lived runs at the plate through the first two innings, but the Lady Panthers got some momentum to get on the board in the bottom of the third after a strikeout by Anna Claire Harris.
Maggie Kate Cummings got a base hit toward right field, and Ella Grace Phillips followed by drawing a walk. Erynn Boddie came in as a courtesy runner for Cummings, and she managed to advance to third and home on a passed ball, giving Amory a 1-0 lead. The inning came to a close on a ground out to first base.
Amory’s defense continued to hold a shutout in the fourth as it went three up, three down on a ground out to Karsen Sanders, a fly out to Audrey Kate McComb and a pop-up secured by Cummings. The Lady Hilltoppers responded in the top of the fifth and drove in four runs to take the lead.
After getting two runners on base with singles, Sydney Bean hit an inside-the-park bomb to center field. Blakely Gill followed with a triple to center field, and LuLu McNease brought her home with an RBI single to give Houston a 4-1 lead before a pair of flyouts to Ali Holton ended the inning for them.
Bean drove in two more runs to add to the Lady Toppers’ lead in the sixth innings with an RBI single. Phillips opened the bottom of the sixth with a triple, but three straight outs afterward ended the inning for Amory.
Holton made a double play in right field to try and turn the tides for the Lady Panthers going into the bottom of the seventh, but Amory went three up, three down as Houston took the win.
“I think in four of those innings we had girls left on base where we could’ve had opportunities to get them in, and that makes a difference in the ball game,” Seger said. “When we’re trailing like that and they’re coming at us with a few good hits, we’ve got to stay dialed in and find a way to answer back. It’s early in the season so good things are still to come, but we’ve just got to make it happen. The little things make the big things happen, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”
