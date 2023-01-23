AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers made their mark in the first half and never let up.
Amory cashed in their ticket to the third round of the playoffs after defeating Pisgah 4-0 on Monday.
“We did a really good job of getting the ball out to our wingers and creating some opportunities to cross, and we made some good runs on the inside,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Payton (Ford) and Riley (Todd) played some good crosses all night long, especially in the first 20 minutes of the game. Ellie (Baker) and Mylie (Williams) had a lot of opportunities in the attacking third, and our defensive mids did a good job of resetting.”
Four minutes into the game, Baker got the Lady Panthers on the board with a goal assisted by Emma Gore. After a save by Annabelle Holman, Baker set up Williams for her first goal of the night at the 16th-minute mark to give Amory an early 2-0 lead.
In the 29th minute, Ford set up Gore for a goal to add to Amory’s lead before the half.
In the 47th minute of the second half, Pisgah had a chance to cut into the lead with a penalty kick, but Holman made the save to keep the Lady Dragons scoreless.
“When your goalkeeper can make a save like that, that’s a huge change in momentum,” Clayton said. “Even though we already had the lead, that could’ve given them a boost if they would’ve scored.”
In the 59th minute, Williams scored her second goal of the night to seal the win.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Ridgeland on Saturday to face St. Andrews in the third round of the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a good battle, and we’re excited about it,” Clayton said. “For the past three or four years, that’s kind of been the end of the road for us, playing against them in the playoffs, so hopefully, we can have a really good game and get a little revenge on them.”
