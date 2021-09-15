AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers dominated against Columbus last Tuesday night, snagging an easy 3-0 win behind another big serving night.
Amory won in three sets with scores of 25-10, 25-9 and a total domination in the third set, 25-2. The Lady Panthers racked up 31 total aces on the night.
“I told them tonight the main focus was serving and getting those serves over,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “We were trying to focus on (Tupelo) Volleyfest (on Saturday) and keeping our heads when we get overly excited and not just messing everything up. You get overly excited, and you start to rush things and everything just goes out the window the wrong way. We want to keep our mindset on winning and pushing points.”
Amory put up a quick 7-0 lead as Ella Phillips had three early aces in the first seven points. Columbus got their first points courtesy of a bad serve, but Kami Wilf got them back going with an ace and Emarie Boddie’s kill made it 11-1. The Lady Panthers won nine straight points to go up 22-4, but the Lady Falcons tried to crawl back in with cutting it to 23-10. Boddie had another kill to finish off the first set win.
Phillips’ serving helped Amory off to another strong start as the Lady Panthers took a 4-0 lead in the second set.
Columbus fared best in the second set, keeping it close early, but Amory started to pull away behind a couple of aces from Kinzie Marchetti. Jenia Bolton’s kill pushed the lead to 18-4, and Myriah Beeks added another kill while Jayda Sims had a kill and an ace to extend it to 14-6.
The Lady Falcons stayed within ten points midway through, but Phillips and Wilf’s serving finished off the second set win.
Amory came out strong again in the final set, going up 10-0 with a couple of aces from Phillips and a kill from Sasha Burdine. Wilf had three straight aces midway through, and Marchetti had another three straight late in the set. Another kill from Burdine closed out the third set and the win in the match.
Phillips led the way with 12 aces and six kills, while Wilf had another seven aces. Burdine added four kills and six aces, and Boddie led the way in the kills department with nine. Bolton added four kills and Keionna Thompson had four aces.
“It was a good serving night and hitting night. The ammo is to swing and be an attacking team, swinging on serves, swinging on hits and swinging on free balls,” Ashford said. “That’s the mentality we’re trying to get to is be on the attack. Our goal was to see if we could dominate a team, and we accomplished that tonight. We’ll see how many more times we can do that this season.”