AMORY – Amory’s Ella Phillips had a solid performance for the Lady Panthers last Monday night. The eighth-grader allowed just two hits in a 16-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader and had a solid relief performance in Game 2, that was nearly spoiled with a seventh-inning rally, but the Lady Panthers held on for the 6-4 victory to secure the sweep.
“I think Ella has done significantly well coming in behind and either finishing up or saving,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “Whatever it is, she’s done exactly what we’ve asked her to and that’s pretty big for an eighth grader.”
Game 1: Amory 16, Belmont 0
In the bottom of the first, Macie Williams drew a walk, and Reese Griffith reached on a single in the dirt. Williams crossed the plate on a Karsen Sanders groundout.
Emarie Boddie kept the inning alive with a single and took advantage of a poor throw to get to third. Laney Howell brought Boddie home on a bunt and scored on a Julianna Simmons double for a 4-0 lead that grew even more thanks to Belmont mistakes.
Simmons scored when she stole home on a botched rundown attempt, and Bess Boykin came home on a passed ball.
Williams got on board in the bottom of the second with a double and scored on a Griffith single into the gap in left field. Sanders added a double, and Boddie brought Griffith and Sanders home with a grounder into center. Simmons added a single, and Phillips kept things going with an RBI single.
Williams got her second hit of the inning with a single, and Griffith drew a walk. Boykin came back in as a pinch runner and scored when she stole home. Simmons’ fly brought two more runs home to put the Lady Panthers up 15-0, and a wild pitch brought another run home for the 16-0 lead.
Phillips ended the game and kept the shutout by working around a one-out base hit.
Game 2: Amory 6, Belmont 4
Reese Griffith got the start for Game 2, and after a pop out to shortstop Macie Williams, gave up her first walk of the inning. The defense bailed her out with the second out of the inning, and she ended the inning with her first strikeout of the evening.
Maggie Kate Cummings got the bottom of the first started with her first hit and reached second on a Williams bunt.
Cummings came home on a Karsen Sanders groundout, and Griffith brought Williams home with an RBI double. Mylie Williams was sent in as a pinch runner and came home thanks to a Emarie Boddie triple. Boddie scored on a wild pitch to give the Lady Panthers a 4-0 lead.
Griffith started the second inning by giving up a lead off single but made up for it by snagging a high bunt. She threw to first to complete the double play and ended the inning with her second strikeout of the night.
Cummings led off the bottom of the second with a single but the Lady Panthers’ offense cooled down after that.
Howell started things off in the bottom of the first when she beat the throw on a grounder with two outs. Julianna Simmons added a single, and Ella Phillips’ line drive to center field brought Howell home to make it 5-0.
Phillips came on in relief to pitch in the fourth and picked up where she left off by striking out her first batter and retiring Belmont in order.
Griffith came through with two outs in the bottom of the inning by smacking a double into left field to extend the inning. Sanders received a free trip to first, and a passed ball put her and Griffith into scoring position, but both were left stranded.
Phillips surrendered just a one-out single in the top of the fifth, and Simmons got the Lady Panther frame started with a walk and Eva Claire Abney came in to pinch run. Phillips drew a walk and was replaced by Mylie Williams. Emma Pinkerton smacked a grounder to center to bring Abney home for the 6-0 lead.
The Lady Panther defense did their job in the sixth, getting the Lady Cardinals out in order thanks to defensive efforts by Sanders and Pinkerton.
The seventh began with a lead off double, and Belmont got on the board when a triple found its way down the left field line. An error put another run on the board but the Lady Panthers regrouped, getting the first out on a tag at second.
A hit into deep left field cut the lead to 6-4, but the game ended on a popup in foul territory.