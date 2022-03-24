The Amory Panthers did not let errors and a rough start to the game prevent them from getting a win after a walk-off home run prevailed them to a 4-3 win over North Pontotoc in last Monday’s Eupora Tournament.
“We started off pretty shaky defensively in that first game, making some unusual errors, and that allowed them to score their first couple of runs in that first inning,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We’d walk a batter and then have an error right after, and that happened to us a couple of innings in a row. I told the girls that we needed to regroup, stay focused and try to get those runs back, and we did. We were scrappy that game, fighting for those few runs that we got.”
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth with one runner on base and no outs, Ella Grace Phillips stepped up and hit a two-run, walkoff home run to clinch the victory for the Lady Panthers.
“We got our leadoff on, and I was going to let Ella (Phillips) bunt just to move the runner, but I decided to let her swing since she’d been seeing the ball well all game,” Seger said. “On the first pitch that they threw her, she dropped a bomb that cleared the fence. She really came in clutch with that walkoff hit.”
Not only did Phillips send North Pontotoc packing with a walkoff home run, but she also held down the pitching position for the Lady Panthers alongside Reese Griffith.
“Ella (Phillips) actually pitched that game too, and she did a really good job,” Seger said. “We brought in Reese (Griffith) in the top of the sixth just to give them something different to look at, and she did good holding them off.”
Amory was only held to six hits all game, with Griffith and Emarie Boddie leading the way at the plate with a pair of hits each.
Also Monday: Amory 16, Eupora 0
The Amory Lady Panthers seemed to shake off their rust at the plate from the first game as they finished with 11 hits in their second game, dominating Eupora in a 16-0 blowout win last Monday.
Maggie Kate Cummings, Boddie, Griffith and Julianna Simmons all came away with a pair of hits in the big win.
“We scored four runs in the first inning, and we kept adding on from there,” Seger said. “We had multiple girls with multiple hits and pretty much everyone was productive at the plate. Even a few of my subs came in during the second inning and got hits. Reese (Griffith) really came to life at the plate and had a great game hitting, and Emarie (Boddie) had a pair of big hits and came away with another double.”
Seger acknowledged Cummings and Ali Holton for their play on defense in both games.
“Maggie Kate (Cummings) came along at the plate as well, but she was doing things in those games that may get overlooked from behind the plate,” she said. “Defensively, she held everything together, and she was a force for us at catcher. Ali (Holton) was another key defensive player at second base that played really well in both games.”