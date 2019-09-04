AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers held off West Lowndes’ comeback in the third set and completed the 3-0 sweep in division play on Tuesday night.
Amory won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-12 and held on in the third set with a 25-23 win. The Lady Panthers improve to 3-1 in division play with their lone loss coming to county rival Aberdeen.
“Coming back and just trying to win and finish can be difficult. You wonder if you should try to pull somebody or should you not, and then somebody can mess up and that same person turns around and makes a play to win,” Amory coach Amanda Ragon said. “We have had back-to-back division games because we played last night, and I was really proud they were able to come back out and perform again. We’re excited about division this year now that we can finally contribute. As each game comes, we do more and more to get better.”
In the first set, the two teams went back and forth in the beginning before Amory took the lead for good at 10-8. At one point, the Lady Panthers won seven straight set points to stretch their advantage out to 19-10 before finishing off with the 25-15 win.
The Lady Panthers pulled away quickly in the second set, but West Lowndes made it interesting in the third.
Amory rolled out to a 3-0 lead and kept a comfortable advantage until West Lowndes started to pull closer in the end. They tied the game at 22-22 and 23-23, but Amory won the final two points.
“I was super impressed. Tonight I felt like they could dig a lot of our hits, but we were getting hits,” Ragon said. “It was helpful because we’ve been working so much on getting past that hit. I was tallying how many times we touched the ball and how many kills we got.”
The Lady Panthers’ veteran players led the way. Kat Cooke finished with 10 kills, while Madelyn Williams and Taylor Hindman had 8 each and Kaleigh Morgan had 7.
Williams also finished with 11 aces with Kami Wilf having 5 and Morgan and Hindman having 4 each, and Caroline Nestor had three digs.
“Kat Cooke went off tonight, and I couldn’t even keep up with how many kills she had,” Ragon said. “Maddie (Williams) serving was big, and she had multiple aces that really led us to get that gap in the first two games. Overall, I’m really excited about the effort we had and how we were able to execute our game plan.”