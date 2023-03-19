Two big innings for the Amory Lady Panthers skyrocketed them to an 8-2 win over Eupora last Monday.
“The first inning was a really big one for us, scoring those four runs,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We had a lot of things that came into play there, and we were very disciplined at the plate, drawing walks and moving runners. I thought our defense played really well too, and we just executed a lot of things that we’d been working on all season.”
The Lady Eagles got two quick out to start the game, but Amory answered back as Ella Grace Phillips drew a walk and Karsen Sanders picked up a base hit. After courtesy runner Mylie Williams and Sanders advanced to second and third base on a wild pitch, Anna Claire Harris drove in the first two runs for the Lady Panthers with a single to right field.
Audrey Kate McComb and Bess Boykin loaded the bases by drawing walks, and Ali Holton smacked a two-run single to center field, giving Amory a 4-0 lead before Eupora got the third out.
Eupora scored its two runs in the bottom of the first and fourth innings to make it a two-run game, but the Lady Panthers erupted in the fifth to add to their lead. Maggie Kate Cummings drew a walk to start the inning, and Mak McAlester came in as her courtesy runner.
Sanders picked up an RBI on a sac fly to center field to bring home McAlester. Amory continued to click in the inning as Harris and McComb picked up base hits, while Boykin was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Samone Burdine came in as a courtesy runner for Harris, and she managed to score on a wild pitch before Holton hit a two-run single to center field, increasing Amory’s lead to 8-2.
“Ali (Holton) was really our driving factor at the plate in the game against Eupora,” Seger said. “She had a really good game against Eupora, finishing two hits and four RBIs, and she put the ball hard in play in the game Choctaw Central.”
The Lady Panthers kept Eupora off the board and only allowed two hits in the last few innings. Phillips got the win for Amory as she finished the day with three strikeouts.
“Ella (Phillips) played phenomenally well because she produced outs, and our defense played really well behind her,” Seger said. “She hit her stops, and that was a key factor for us in the win. We really did all the little things to make the big things happen.”
Also Monday: Choctaw Central 3, Amory 1
Anna Claire Harris took the circle in the Lady Panthers’ second game of the day and finished with seven strikeouts and allowed no earned runs in last Monday’s 3-1 loss to Choctaw Central.
Emarie Boddie went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored the lone run for Amory on an error in the bottom of the third. Ella Grace Phillips, Karsen Sanders, Harris and Marion Lockhart also picked up base hits in the loss.
