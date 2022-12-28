AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers tread to another big win on the season as they defeated Itawamba AHS 2-1 last Tuesday.
“I thought we defended pretty well, and Emma (Pinkerton) was pretty solid in the back,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It was kind of one of those games where it wasn’t a whole lot of action for either goalkeeper because most of the game was played at the top of the box without a lot of shooting opportunities for both teams. We moved the ball okay at times in the midfield, and Mylie (Williams) and Ellie (Baker) had really good games for us. Pinkerton was probably our MVP in the backline.”
Ellie Baker picked up her first assist of the night after setting Emma Gore up for a goal, giving the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. In the second half, Itawamba’s Julianna Motes put in a goal after a setup by Ava Logan to tie the game at 1-1 in the 70th minute.
It did not take the Lady Panthers long to respond as five minutes later Baker set up Williams for a goal to help Amory regain the lead.
“Ellie (Baker) played a really good ball across to Mylie (Williams), and she finished it,” Clayton said. “We got really close on another one that Mylie had in the second half, but it went just wide to the goal. The ball came through, and she beat two defenders and touched it about a half a foot far to the left.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 4, Amory 1
A few offensive struggles stunted the Panthers from taking control in their 4-1 loss against Itawamba AHS last Tuesday.
“They’re a good team with good speed and size, and we didn’t do very well offensively as far as connecting passes,” Clayton said. “We kind of dribble ourselves out of position a lot in the first half, but I thought we created a lot more shooting opportunities and put together some good counter attacks in the second half.”
The Indians gained a quick lead after Reagan Simmons scored the first goal in the first two minutes of the game. Evan Conner and Cody Jones followed by finding the net in the 27th and 32nd minutes to put Itawamba up 3-0 before halftime.
Billy Millender and Cayden Smith took shots for Amory to try and chip into the lead, but Itawamba’s Hagan Pearce made a pair of saves to keep them off the board. Drew Blair prevented the Indians from adding to their lead midway through the second half with a couple of saves.
Walker Mitchell got Amory on the board after scoring a goal on an assist from Smith at the 62nd-minute mark. Jones responded two minutes later, putting in his second goal of the day to increase the Indians’ lead to 4-1.
“I thought Keith (Byars) played pretty well on the backline, and Walker had that goal for us,” Clayton said. “We created some good opportunities, but we had a couple of bad touches and didn’t get our heads up on some other situations. We just have to keep working and keep getting better on teams as we come into the second part of the season.”
