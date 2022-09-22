AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers added another division win to their column after taking a 3-0 sweep over Aberdeen last Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers took the first set 25-7 and completed the sweep after winning the next two sets by 25-13.
“We threw in a lot of different rotations to see what a lot of different girls could do just to get us ready for the playoffs,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “Aberdeen played hard, and they play better every time we match up against them. It was an overall good win for us, and we got a lot of good hits in”
Karenea Hayes gave Aberdeen a lead to start the first set with an ace for the first point of the game, but Amory quickly took control. The Lady Panthers scored seven straight points behind a pair of aces by Kami Wilf to gain a 7-1 lead.
Ella Grace Phillips added to the lead with back-to-back kills, and Wilf increased it to double digits at 16-6 with a kill. After an ace from Leecie Martin and a pair of kills by Marion Lockhart and Emarie Boddie, Wilf put the set to rest with an ace.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 6-2 lead to start the second set after a pair of kills by Phillips and a block from Ashanti Berry. Taliyah Cunningham and Destini McClendon cut into Amory’s lead with a pair of kills midway through the set.
Amory took a 20-10 lead after a pair of kills from Adriana Buckingham and Phillips, and Buckingham closed the set out with a kill.
The Lady Bulldogs started the third set off with a 4-1 lead after a kill from McClendon, but Amory quickly tied things up after an ace from Lockhart. Cunningham gave the lead back to Aberdeen with a kill.
Back-to-back kills by Phillips and an ace from Emmy Millender helped Amory take a 13-8 lead. The Lady Panthers increased their lead to double digits with back-to-back aces from Wilf and a kill by Lockhart.
Amory sealed the set win with a pair of kills from Makenzi Sykes and Phillips.
Phillips led the Lady Panthers in kills with 15, while Erynn Boddie and Buckingham contributed four. Wilf finished with a team-high six aces in the win.
“Kami (Wilf) starts it off for us every game, and she gets us in a groove,” Ashford said. “When she’s on, we’re on, and she’s just a great player. We’ve been working with Adriana (Buckingham) one-on-one, and she’s starting to get it. I love to see her improve every time she plays. Marion (Lockhart) played well as one of our outside hitters as well.”
For Aberdeen, Cunningham and McClendon both finished with three kills.
