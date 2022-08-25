Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
The Amory Lady Panthers came into their first division game of the season with a newfound motivation. That extra push helped them take a 3-0 sweep over Hatley on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers took the first set in a 25-14 win, and they sealed their first division with back-to-back set wins of 25-16.
“I tried a different motivation tactic during Wednesday’s practice to get the girls ready to play a little harder in this game, and they came out and played extremely hard,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “We switched up our lineup after the first set just to get different girls some looks to see how they perform against good competition.”
The play of Ella Grace Phillips and Emarie Boddie at the net, and Kami Wilf’s serving lifted the Lady Panthers to a win in the first set.
“The starters came out and did great,” Ashford said. “They came out and took an early lead, and they did a great job of playing together. Ella Grace did great around the net and finished with eight kills, Kami served the ball well and finished with a lot of aces and (Emarie) Boddie had a big night at the net too.”
In the second set, Ashford decided to change up her lineup, bringing in Ashanti Smith in the middle, Ashanti Berry as the right-side hitter and Mia Thompson. Erynn Boddie also shifted over to outside hitter in the set.
Ashford said that she saw consistency from this lineup, which helped them seal the final two set wins.
“I wanted to give some of them the opportunity to prove that they want to be on the court and want a spot in the rotation,” Ashford said. “They were pretty consistent for us, which was great, and I feel like I can trust those girls to go in and nothing bad will happen. I know they can stay consistent with the play of our starters.”
Phillips led the team in kills with eight, while Wilf led the way in aces with seven. Emarie Boddie finished with five blocks, four kills and three aces.
“It’s huge for us just to get a win in general because every win counts whether it’s division or non-division,” Ashford said. “It’s always good to get that first division win under your belt and set the tone for the rest of our division games.”