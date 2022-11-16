AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers did exactly what it took to clinch their first win of the season, knocking down big shots to seal a 43-42 overtime win against Caledonia last Tuesday.
“I told them at halftime that this was a battle between who wanted it the most,” Amory coach Chelsea Garrett said. “We had girls stepping up and making big shots, and I believe we found our point guard in the making, so that really helped out a lot. They never gave up, and that’s what it took.”
Caledonia gained a small lead to start the first, but Jolie Kate Cox cut the score down to 4-2 after knocking down two free throws. Later in the quarter, the Lady Cavaliers took a 6-2 lead, but Asia Ivy made it a two-point game after cashing in on a midrange shot with five seconds left in the first.
Amory took its first lead of the night at 10-6 in the second after a pair of three-pointers from Madison Sykes and Cox. After Caledonia regained a two-point lead later in the quarter, the Lady Panthers closed out the half with a 9-0 run led by Cox, Kenyiota Bowers and Ivy to take a 19-12 lead.
The Lady Panthers increased their lead to double digits at 24-14 to start the third after five-straight points by Ivy. Caledonia made a run to cut the lead to four, forcing Amory to call a timeout.
Amory closed out the third with a 30-25 lead after baskets from Adriana Buckingham and Cox. A three-pointer by Ambria McCullough and a midrange shot from Ashanti Smith helped Amory to a 35-27 lead to start the fourth.
The Lady Cavaliers stormed back late in the quarter, cutting the score to 39-38 with around two minutes left in the game. Bowers pushed the Lady Panthers’ lead to 41-38 with 1:28 left after knocking down a pair of free throws.
After a timeout by called Caledonia, Amaiya Quinn tied the game up with a three-pointer to force overtime. The Lady Cavaliers briefly took a one-point lead in overtime, but Smith responded, knocking down one of two free throws to tie the game at 42-42.
Smith iced the overtime win after draining one of her two free throws shortly after.
Ivy finished with a team-high 15 points, while Cox added 12 points for the Lady Panthers. Bowers also contributed eight points in the win.
“Jolie Kate (Cox) hit some clutch shots, and I haven’t seen Asia (Ivy) play like that in a really long time,” Garrett said. “This game really built up our team’s confidence, and we played well with each other.”
(B): Amory 56, Caledonia 46
The Amory Panthers faced a challenge in the third quarter, but they were up for it, sealing a 56-46 win over Caledonia last Tuesday.
“We didn’t do some things to help ourselves out early like turning the ball over, but we realized at halftime that it was going to be a fourth-quarter game, so I challenged our guys to match their intensity,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “The third and fourth quarters weren’t pretty at times, but the fight was there. We got hit in the mouth a few times, but we responded well to the adversity and made plays down the stretch to get the win.”
The Panthers jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the first after baskets from Kanye Stevenson, DeAndre Blair and Amare Brown. Brown gave Amory a double-digit lead at 12-2 late in the quarter after making a layup, plus the foul.
Amory continued to maintain a lead in the second with baskets from Stevenson, Quaid Johnson, Ty Hester and CD Bolton. Later in the quarter, Caledonia went on a 7-2 run to cut the score to 23-21 at halftime.
The Cavaliers traded baskets with Amory early in the third, and they managed to tie things up at 31-31 with 3:30 left in the quarter. Buckets from Stevenson, Johnson and Blair helped lead a 6-0 run to end the quarter and put the Panthers up 39-33.
The Panthers increased their lead back up to eight points in the fourth with layups by Brown and Johnson. Hester pushed the score to 52-42 with a layup, and Johnson and Brown closed the game out with a pair of baskets.
Brown led the team in scoring with 15 points, while Stevenson added 13 points in the win. Bolton also contributed nine points, while Johnson finished with eight.
