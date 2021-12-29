AMORY – A 7-0 run in the third quarter gave the Lady Panthers momentum to pull away from New Albany and take a 33-23 victory after a back-and-forth first half last Tuesday afternoon.
“I was really proud of my girls. We were without Laney (Howell), who is one of our starters, and we all came together and had people step up,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We got off to a pretty good start in that first half, finding our post players down low and crashing the boards. I thought that’s what got us over the hump, having multiple people crash the board and putting it back up.”
Neither team gave each other an inch of breathing room in the first quarter as there were four ties, four lead changes and the biggest margin of the quarter was two points. The Lady Panthers took a 7-5 lead after baskets from Jayda Sims and Asia Ivy. Keionna Thompson closed the competitive quarter out with a layup, putting Amory up 9-7 going into the second.
The Lady Bulldogs took an 11-9 lead to start the quarter after a steal and basket by Amiya Terry, forcing Amory to call a timeout. Back-to-back baskets from Sims helped the Lady Panthers gain a two-point lead.
Late in the quarter, Amarys Trimble knocked down a three-pointer to give Amory a 16-15 lead, but New Albany took the lead right back after a mid-range jump shot by Maguire Miskelly. The Lady Panthers closed out the quarter up 20-19 after baskets from Sims and Ashanti Berry.
“We made some adjustments on defense coming out of halftime,” Newell said. “We were getting burned man-to-man, and we weren’t communicating well enough on screens. We switched to a zone, and I think that worked really well and gave them some problems. We had active hands, which allowed us to get deflections and score.”
The Lady Panthers held New Albany scoreless in the third quarter with their defensive adjustments. A pair of buckets by Ashanti Smith gave Amory a 23-19 lead, and the lead grew on scores from Ivy and Sasha Burdine. The Lady Panthers headed into the final quarter with a 27-19 lead.
A layup by Sims helped the Lady Panthers take their first double-digit lead of the game at 29-19. Late in the fourth, New Albany cut the score down to 30-23 after making four-straight free throws. Ashanti Smith made a pair of free throws to push Amory’s lead back up to nine, and Burdine sealed the win with a free throw with six seconds left.
Jayda Sims led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 10 points, while Ivy added six points in the win.
"Jayda (Sims) stepped up tremendously tonight and carried the team as far as from a ball-handler and scorer standpoint," Newell said. "I coach her really hard because she's one of those players that understands the game. She wants what's best for herself and for the team. I thought Sasha (Burdine) did a great job of attacking as a smaller guard. She got some tough rebounds and played hard on defense"
(B) Amory 71, New Albany 63
After leading most of the game, a fourth-quarter run gave New Albany the edge to take a 71-63 win over the Amory Panthers last Tuesday.
“To summarize this game, it’s just a game of runs,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We got off to a good start, but they’re a good team, and we knew that they were going to make runs at times. We fought hard and had different guys make plays, which allowed us to go into halftime with a little bit of a lead. In the second half, it was just a game of swings. Their players made plays, and we responded at times. We wanted to make that last run, but we couldn’t today.”
A pair of quick baskets from Charleston Wallace and Amare Brown forced New Albany to call a timeout a minute into the game. After the time, the Panthers took a 9-0 lead after a three-pointer and mid-range shot by Brown.
“Amare (Brown) got off to a really good start, and he needed that,” Pearson said. “He’s been playing really hard for us even when things haven’t gone his way. Hopefully, we can keep his confidence up going into the second half of the season.”
The Bulldogs gained some momentum and went on a 9-0 run to tie the game up. Amory responded quickly, taking a 17-9 lead after a layup by Wallace and a three-pointers from Gray Thornton and Brown. New Albany closed the quarter out with back-to-back baskets from Mike Smith, cutting the score down to 17-13.
The two teams traded baskets to start the second as Amory held on to a small lead. A mid-range jumper by Smith cut the Panthers’ lead down to a one-point game. With 2:49 left in the quarter, a three-pointer from Kamron Carter tied the game up at 27-27, and the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game on a fast-break layup by Carter with 2:07 left.
Baskets from CD Bolton and Allen Dobbs helped the Panthers gain a 32-29 lead in the back-and-forth quarter. Dobbs scored again with a few seconds on the clock, giving Amory a 34-31 lead at halftime.
The Panthers took a 39-31 lead coming out of the half after a layup, plus the foul, by Thornton and a bucket from Kanye Stevenson. Thornton and Stevenson continued to give Amory a spark offensively to maintain the lead. Late in the third, New Albany went on a 7-2 run to cut the score down to 45-43.
With 42 seconds left in the quarter, Smith drilled a jump shot to tie the game up, and Carter scored to give the Bulldogs a 47-45 lead going into the final quarter.
New Albany went on a 10-2 run to start the fourth, which forced the Panthers to call a timeout down 57-47 with six minutes left in the game. A pair of buckets from Wallace and Stevenson trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to 61-56 with under four minutes left.
Layups from Stevenson and Brown and a three-pointer by Thornton with 50 seconds left inched the score closer at 65-63, but New Albany closed the game out on a 6-0 run to get the win.
Brown and Stevenson both finished with a team-high 14 points for the Panthers, while Thornton and Wallace added 13 points in the loss.
“I’m proud of the way all our guys played tonight,” Pearson said. “We’re still trying to get some depth from our bench and figure out our rotations. It still hasn’t been but about a week or two having everyone back, and Christmas break is its own challenge. We’ve got to continue to develop our bench, keep our guys confident going into the second half of the season and work on playing different styles and paces.”