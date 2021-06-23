AMORY – When Amory’s offense kicked into gear, it kept going on Thursday night as the Lady Panthers topped Caledonia 8-2 in summer league play after beating New Hope 4-3 earlier in the evening.
“We came alive, starting hitting the ball and moving it around a little bit,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We got runners on base, and it came in handy for us to move things around. We finally got the pace back in our hands. One person would get a hit and the next person would did, and you had hits consecutively, and that was the biggest thing for us in that game.”
Caledonia went up 1-0 in the first and scored their other run in the second inning.
Amory tied the game in the bottom of the first.
With one out, Maggie Kate Cummings reached on an error, Reese Griffith drew a walk and courtesy runner Mylie Williams ended up scoring on Karsen Sanders’ RBI groundout to short.
Julianna Simmons hit a one-out single in the second, but the Lady Panthers were unable to add a run.
They batted around in the third inning, striking four seven runs to finish off the game.
Audrey Kate McComb started the offense off with her base hit, and Macie Williams hit an infield single with one out.
Cummings singled to right to drive in the first run, and Griffith followed her up with another walk.
Laney Howell’s infield single and a Caledonia error brought in a pair of runs, and Ella Phillips drove in another with an RBI single to left.
Emma Pinkerton hit into a fielder’s choice, but Mylie Williams, courtesy running for Phillips, beat the throw home, and the final run came in on a throwing error to try to pick off the runner at third base.
Phillips picked up the win in the circle, throwing an inning and two-thirds scoreless.
“We have had a good bit of our team here tonight, and we asked them when all they would be there this summer,” Seger said. “The other teams had a good bit missing tonight, and we’re taking turns playing varsity and JV. It’s good to get back on the field and get the reps together. We have a lot playing travel ball, but it’s good to have them here doing things the Amory way. Ella (Phillips) threw well in that second game. Our first game, we came out with the win, but it was a little slow.”