Struggles at the plate in Friday’s game against Kossuth plagued the Amory Lady Panther in a 10-0 loss in Game 1. The Lady Panthers saw a little more success hitting the ball in Saturday’s game, but it was not enough to hold off Kossuth as they fell 10-5.
“We’re very proud of our girls and the season we’ve had,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “The girls stayed focused each game, like in Game 2, with everything being so tense and one of our starters going down with an injury, they continued to show that true grit mentality.”
In Game 1, the Lady Panthers struggled to find their rhythm at the plate as they only picked up four hits and struck out eight times.
“We just couldn’t find our hits when we had runners in scoring position," Seger said. "We left eight runners on base, so I think that’s where we struggled a little bit. When a team’s popping out twelve hits on you, and you’re not answering back, it’s tough to win.”
Emarie Boddie had three of Amory’s four hits in Friday’s loss, and Seger credited the defense for their effort in the field.
“Emarie ran the bases really well, and defensively, she played a good game,” Seger said. “Laney (Howell) had a really big hit up the middle in Game 1 that moved some runners. I could compliment everyone on defense because when balls were hit to them, they all went after it.”
After falling 3-0 in Game 2, Amory answered the call when they were challenged early and strung together a few good hits to take a 4-3 lead, but Kossuth responded and took over the game.
“In the first inning, they scored three runs, but we came back and scored four,” Seger said. "We ended up scoring a few more in the game, but we just didn’t hit as well as we needed to in order to compete with what they were putting out. Defensively, we played well and only gave up two errors in both games. This entire season, Reese (Griffith) has done an exceptional job in the circle, and Ella (Phillips) always did a great job of coming in and closing games out.”
Macie Williams had a pair of hits and one double, while Griffith, Phillips and Julianna Simmons also had hits in Saturday’s game.
“Macie had a stellar performance, giving us two hits and the plate and making big plays at shorts,” Seger said.
The Lady Panthers finished the season with an 18-11 record, and Seger spoke highly of her team and the senior leadership that was provided all season.
“The girls showed a lot of growth this season, and we’ve got a bright future ahead of us,” she said. “We’re losing three strong seniors in Macie (Williams), Laney (Howell) and Reese (Griffith), and I tell the girls all the time that the juniors have big shoes to fill. Overall, we had a great season, and I was proud of their grit.”