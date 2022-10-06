NETTLETON – After picking up a 3-2 win over Nettleton last Tuesday, the Amory Lady Panthers closed out division play with a 3-0 win against Nettleton on Thursday to clinch the division for the third-straight year.
The Lady Panthers pulled through in a close first set, winning 25-19, and they took control in the second set to win 25-13. Amory completed the sweep with a 25-14 win in the third set.
“It’s been a long journey for us this year, but I’m glad we got this victory in three sets, and now we’re ready for the next chapter of our season,” Amory coach Shay Ashford said. “Our mindset was a lot different in this game, and we came out ready to play. On Tuesday, we weren’t taking things seriously enough, so that game went down to the wire.”
Amory jumped out to a 10-6 lead after a block by Marion Lockhart and a kill by Adriana Buckingham, but the Lady Tigers rallied back to take a 12-11 lead with aces from Zyah Gunter. The Lady Panthers quickly regained a two-point lead with kills from Emarie Boddie, Lockhart and Ella Grace Phillips.
Phillips and Buckingham added to the lead with kills and aces to go up 21-16, and Leecie Martin sealed the set win for Amory with back-to-back aces.
The Lady Panthers’ momentum carried over into the second as they took a 6-1 lead with aces from Kami Wilf and Lockhart, forcing Nettleton to call a timeout. Phillips added to the lead with back-to-back kills after the timeout.
Nettleton trimmed into the lead with a pair of kills by Bella Scruggs, cutting the score to 10-5. Later in the set, the Lady Panthers took their first double-digit lead of the night at 20-10 after back-to-back aces from Wilf.
Amory put the set to rest after kills from Phillips and Wilf and an ace by Boddie.
The Lady Panthers gained a 5-2 lead to start the third after another ace from Boddie, but Scruggs inched the Lady Tigers closer with a kill. Buckingham and Martin added to Amory’s lead with a kill and an ace to go up 12-6.
Amory went on a 10-0 run with multiple aces from Wilf to take a 22-8 lead. The Lady Tigers rallied a 5-0 run to cut the score to 22-13 after multiple kills from Aaliyah Harris and Zion Seals, but the Lady Panthers closed things out with a kill by Phillips.
Phillips finished with a team-high 16 kills, while Lockhart added five. Wilf led the way in aces for the Lady Panthers with seven.
“We know Ella (Phillips) is our main girl that can get her kills in, but I’m glad that Adriana (Buckingham) and (Emarie) Boddie came along and played really, really well,” Ashford said. “Marion (Lockhart) showed out in this game, and Eyrnn (Boddie) started to find her rhythm at the net. When we have fun and hit the ball well, it shows.”
For Nettleton, Harris tallied eight kills, while Scruggs added four in the loss. KG Inmon also contributed three kills for the Lady Tigers.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.