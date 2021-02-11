AMORY – It was mixed results for the Amory basketball teams on Thursday night against as the Lady Panthers preserved their win late against the Lady Falcons, 48-44, but the Panthers dropped a 55-54 game when the Falcons scored with four seconds to go and Amory’s three-pointer for the win ended up being just barely after the buzzer.
(G) Amory 48, Ingomar 44
The Lady Panthers got the lead for good in the final two minutes of the game and had to hold off several Ingomar comebacks in the fourth.
“Basketball is a game of runs, and Ingomar started out first and made their run, and we answered back,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “I thought it was a good all-around team win, probably one of the best ones as far as team-oriented this year. We had some girls who haven’t been playing many minutes for me step in, and it was almost like they have been out there the whole time. Ashanti Smith, Jayda Sims and Laney Howell all stepped up big tonight and made it a good team win.”
The Lady Falcons put up a quick 5-0 lead in the first quarter, but Jatavia Smith tied the game up on her own. Macie Phifer pushed Ingomar back ahead 9-5 before Amory scored five straight at the free throw line with a pair from Amiya Robinson and three from Laney Howell. Smith’s bucket to close the first put the Lady Panthers up 12-11.
Ingomar took the lead early in the second but Jayda Sims’ three-pointer got it back for Amory. Ashanti Smith’s three-point play and Imani Taylor’s free throws made it 23-16 at the half.
Smith and Phifer traded three-point plays early in the third for Amory to still be up 26-21, but Ingomar took a 27-26 lead just three minutes in. Smith had another three-point play to put the Lady Panthers up for good and then scored five straight points, including a three-pointer and a steal, to push it to 36-28.
“That’s who we lean on,” Newell said of Smith. “I’m sure other teams know going into it that’s who we really rely on, not only offensively, but on the defensive end. She sets the tone and is that senior leader I have been looking for all year. Through all the games so far, she’s been the one that really stepped out and wanted to be that vocal leader on and off the floor.”
Phifer got the Lady Falcons back to within four before the Lady Panthers closed the third on a Howell layup that made it 39-32.
Phifer’s six-straight points to open the fourth cut it to a one-point game at 39-38 after her three with 4:14 left. Amaya Trimble countered with two free throws, but Phifer scored another three points to get Ingomar’s last lead at 42-41 with 2:43 to go.
Trimble and Smith had back-to-back baskets to make it 45-42 with 1:04 to go. Phifer answered again with 36 seconds left to get to within one again before Emma Kate Wright and Robinson made three of their four free throws to seal it in the last 30 seconds.
Phifer’s 31 points were a game-high, but Smith led Amory with her 20 points.
(B) Ingomar 55, Amory 54
The Panthers trailed by as many as 10 in the third quarter but fought back to take the lead in the final minute before falling on Tyson Smithey’s basket with four seconds to go.
Drew Keeton sank a three to open the game to give Amory an early lead, but Ingomar quickly took a lead and went up by as many as eight at one point. Gray Thornton hit a three and Charleston Wallace followed him with a layup to cut it to three at 20-17 at the end of the first.
The Falcons went up by double digits in the second quarter, but Wallace was able to cut that to eight at 35-27 at the half.
Adin Johnson, Zach Shugars and Smithey each were able to give the Falcons a ten-point advantage before the Panthers started to get going. Back-to-back baskets from Malik White and Keeton cut it to six, then White and Jamerison Martin did the same a minute later. Martin scored another to get to within four at 45-41 before Shugars’ basket ended the third with the Falcons leading 47-41.
Wallace’s putback and White’s layup cut it to two, but Shugars was able to answer them twice. Martin’s four straight points tied the game at 51-51 with 1:22 left. Shugars pushed Ingomar back ahead with 1:08 to go, but Thornton hit a three to make it 54-53 and put Amory in line for the win.
The Falcons turned the ball over, and the Panthers were fouled several times before turning it over themselves with 12 seconds left. Smithey’s layup gave Ingomar the 55-54 lead with 4 seconds left, and Thornton’s three was good but left his hands just after the buzzer.
Wallace finished with 19 points to tie Shugars as the game’s leading scorer, and Martin was also in double figures with 11 points. Smithey and Johnson had 16 and 10 each for Ingomar.