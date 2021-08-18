NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers were swept by Itawamba AHS last Tuesday night, but the sweep wasn’t a runaway as Nettleton battled in every set.
Itawamba took the 3-0 win with 25-22, 25-19 and 26-24 scores in each set.
“I really liked the way at the end especially, they fought hard,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “We started out great and focused, but we have a problem of playing really good here and there and losing focus. If we can bring everything together and play a complete set, then we can play with anybody.”
Nettleton started out with a 2-0 lead in the first set before IAHS battled back. Aaliyah Harris had a kill to put Nettleton back up, and Zion Seals tied the game at 19-19 with her ace. Zyah Gunter and Tamera Martin both had service aces in the first set.
Itawamba started to pull away after that before Caroline Riley’s ace brought Nettleton closer at 24-22, but the Lady Indians sealed the win with the next point.
Harris started the second set out with a big kill, and Nettleton led much of the early part of the match.
Itawamba took the lead for good at 18-17 and allowed just two more points from the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers struggled early in the third set but found their groove late, fighting back from being down seven points to tie the set at 24-24.
IAHS sealed the win and the sweep by winning the next two points.
Seals and Harris controlled the match for the Lady Tigers. Seals had nine aces, while Harris finished with 11 kills.
“Zion played great tonight. She was player of the game, not just with her serves, but diving after the ball, being where she’s supposed to be and playing hard, and if I could get all of the players going that hard, we would be hard to beat,” McDaniel said. “Aaliyah and Zion both did a good job. We have to get a little better on the receive. I didn’t think we passed well, which got Chloe (Humble) in the net and made it hard for her to set. It’s something we have to work on and clean up.”