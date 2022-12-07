NETTLETON – Once the Nettleton Lady Tigers settled in and played their fast-paced brand of basketball in the second half, they were hard to stop. The Lady Tigers outscored Walnut 21-9 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 65-54 win on Thursday.
“Once we stopped fouling and got in better position on our assignments defensively, we looked a whole lot better,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “We rebounded the ball and instantly pushed it in transition in the second half, which was something that we didn’t do in the first.”
Walnut gained a 5-0 lead to start the game, but a 7-0 run led by Sharman Mosely, Aaliyah Harris and Sydnie Harris helped Nettleton take the lead. The two teams traded baskets with a minute left in the quarter before Mosely cashed in on a layup to give the Lady Tigers a 13-12 lead heading into the second.
The Lady Wildcats took a four-point lead in the second before baskets by Zion Seals, Aaliyah Harris and Mosely tied things up at 22-22. Zyah Gunter cashed in on a three-pointer shortly after to give Nettleton the lead.
Walnut finished out the half with a 6-1 run to take a 28-26 lead heading into halftime. A string of buckets by Seals and Mosely was answered by three straight baskets by Walnut to take a 35-32 lead in the back-and-forth affair.
Another three-pointer by Gunter, plus a layup from Seals, brought the Lady Tigers to within two points with less than two minutes left in the third. A midrange shot by Sydnie Harris and a layup by Seals gave Nettleton a 44-42 lead.
Walnut went into the fourth up by a point after knocking down a three-pointer with a few seconds left in the third.
Nettleton started off the fourth strongly with baskets from Mosely and Sydnie Harris, and its offense finally gained some separation after a 9-3 run put the score at 59-53 with 2:28 left in the game. The Lady Tigers closed the game out with a 6-1 run led by Sydnie Harris to snag the win.
“Zion (Seals) decided that she wanted to take over the game and whenever she does that, Sydnie, Sharman (Mosely) and Aaliyah (Harris) all get whatever they want,” Kuhl said. “Aaliyah rebounded well, and Zyah (Gunter) came in and knocked down some huge threes down the stretch.”
Seals finished with a team-high 19 points, while Sydnie Harris tallied 17 points in the win. Mosely also added 13 points, while Aaliyah Harris contributed 10 points for the Lady Tigers.
(B) Nettleton 80, Walnut 61
The Nettleton Tigers let it rain from behind the arc, cashing in on 10 three-pointers to cruise to an 80-61 win over Walnut on Thursday.
“Some nights we shoot it well and some nights we shoot it in the dark, but hopefully as the season goes on, we can shoot it like this more often,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “Seven different guys for us scored in the first half, which was big, and we had some guys that haven’t seen a lot of playing time yet step in and do what they’re supposed to do.”
Baskets from Jamarion Ball, Jayden Carruthers and Anterion Venson helped the Tigers jump out to a 9-2 lead in the first. Nettleton’s lead continued to grow with baskets from Zavian Dilworth, Nick Owens and Hunter Kuhl, putting the score at 15-9 going into the second.
The Tigers gained their first double-digit lead of the game at 21-9 after layups by Carruthers and Jay Hawkins. Nettleton proceeded to go on a 14-5 run later in the second to take a 35-14 lead.
Kuhl put the Tigers up 38-17 heading into halftime after drilling a three-pointer.
Nettleton drained five three-pointers in the third quarter alone to add to its big lead, going up by as much as 33 points in the quarter. Tahj McBride, Winston Housley, Braylin Williams and Hayden Kuhl all cashed in on baskets in the fourth as Nettleton walked away with the win.
Carruthers led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points, while Venson added 12 points in the win. Hunter Kuhl followed with 11 points for the Tigers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.