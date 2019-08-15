HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers made quick work of Shannon in their season opener on Saturday afternoon, rolling to 19-0 and 15-0 victories.
“The first game, we had first game jitters and didn’t hit it too well and were out in front a lot,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “In the second game, we made some adjustments and hit the ball better, and that’s what you look for. You want to see improvement early on.”
The Lady Tigers scored six runs in the first inning of Game 1 with Harley Gaston, Emilee Slade and Abby Harlow having RBI singles. Sydney Elkin and Lauren Mitchell also drew bases-loaded walks, and Jessie McHenry picked up a sacrifice fly.
Hatley sent 17 to the plate in the bottom of the second and padded the lead with 13 more runs.
Emma Rose Thompson smashed a two-run double in her first at-bat of the inning, then added an RBI single in her second-at bat, and Harlow drove in another two runs with her single. Slade added another RBI hit.
In Game 2, Bre Harmon led off with a double, added a second one later in the first inning and finished a perfect 6 for 6 on the day.
“Her bat looked really good today, considering she had just one round of batting practice,” George said of Harmon who is coming back from shoulder surgery. “We know she’s going to be there eventually.”
The Lady Tigers put up 11 runs in the top of the first in Game 2 as Kenlee Wilkinson followed Harmon’s first double with an RBI single and her second one with a two-run base hit. Mitchell also had a two-run single in the first inning.
Hatley ended the game in the third inning with four runs. Rylee Parham came off the bench with a pinch-hit RBI single, and Gaston picked up her second hit of the game and drove in a run. Madison Case also came off the bench with an RBI hit, and Slade ended the game with an RBI single to left.
In addition to Harmon’s three hits in both games, Thompson, Slade and Harlow had two hits in Game 1, while Wilkinson had three hits in Game 2 and Gaston and Thompson each added another two hits.
“We’re still feeling it out to see who’s going to play where,” George said. “The great thing is we have about six players that we can put at almost any position with great results.”
Mitchell picked up the shutout in both games, allowing three hits total.