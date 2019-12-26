NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers started out slow but found their groove near the end of the first half and in the second half last Tuesday night as they grabbed a 7-1 victory over Columbus.
“We came out, and there wasn’t a lot of communication, kind of flat. There wasn’t a lot of movement off the ball, and we forced our attack. In the second half, we focused on communicating, and once we started doing that, the game became easy,” Nettleton coach Tim Erickson said. “We looked to get the ball wide and find the easy simple pass. Once we started doing that, the goal just opens up.”
Nealy Williams started off her strong night by putting Nettleton on the board in the 15th minute with Anna Langford grabbing the assist.
Miranda Carrisoza hit a long shot to make it 2-0 eight minutes later with the assist coming from Allison Lauderdale.
“Miranda does well leading our center midfield. She had a goal, and her and Serena Williams are both reluctant to shoot but both have really good shots,” Erickson said. “You have to stay on top of them because they are just unselfish players and look to give it up when in reality, they probably pass up a couple of shots a game that would result in a goal or two.”
The Lady Tigers exploded for five more goals in the second half with the first two coming from Williams to complete her hat trick. Lindsey Scott assisted on her second goal.
“Nealy is such a versatile player. When we played Amory, she was the goalie, and she had somewhere around 18 to 19 saves,” Erickson said. “Now she comes out this week and gets a hat trick. She’s a sophomore player, utility player, and she just continues to grow every game. It’s kind of hard to keep her off the field because she’s one of those players you have to keep out there.”
Reagan Scott, Laynie Dodson and Bella Scruggs all finished off the game with goals as Carrisoza assisted on two of those.
Nettleton’s defense of goalkeeper Jayla Harris and defenders Reagan Scott, Mary Lauderdale, Mallory Dabbs and Anamarie Locke allowed just one goal on the night and limited Columbus’ scoring chances.
“Our defense is four juniors who have all been starting in their positions for three years,” Erickson said. “It’s just a lot of consistency out of them, and they all play well together and it’s a pretty good staple of ours.”
(B) Columbus 4, Nettleton 3
The Tigers fell into a 3-1 hole midway through the first half and were unable to climb out of it afterwards, falling in the 4-3 loss.
“We gave up three goals in probably 10 to 12 minutes, and all three were just due to lazy defending. All three of their goals were uncontested, and there was not a defender close,” Erickson said. “Once we decided to kick it into high gear and try to get those goals back, we started creating a lot of chances.”
Nettleton grabbed the first lead early in the game with Cruz Mitchell scoring the goal off an Evan Smith assist, but Columbus was quick to tie it up just a couple of minutes later.
The Falcons scored two more goals within in the next 12 minutes to make it 3-1, but the Tigers had a chance with a penalty kick missed late in the first half.
“I thought Paxton Pannell was really active up top and made several runs and created a lot of space for us to play in. We had a couple of good chances with corners that we weren’t able to get our head on, and the ones that we were were a bit out of reach,” Erickson said. “We ended up with three shots off the goal, and all three of those came off the crossbar, and we missed a penalty kick in there.”
Payne Hairald cut it to a one-score game with his goal right before halftime off an assist by Mitchell to make it 3-2.
Columbus came out and scored early in the second half to go up 4-2, but Jackson Cheek hit a big shot to get the Tigers back to within striking distance at 4-3.
“We had a ton of chances near the end,” Erickson said. “At times we had a couple of players trying to do too much and would drop out of position a little bit, which helped us recover a ball here or there or open up some space, but once we worked out of the pressure, them being out of position meant they weren’t there to continue the play.”