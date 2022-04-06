HATLEY – After falling to Amory in a narrow loss at the county tournament, the Hatley Lady Tigers came out motivated and looking redeem themselves.
Hatley’s offense scored almost every inning, while the defense shut Amory out six out of seven innings in the 8-3 win over Amory last Tuesday.
“We had been on a good streak of winning games, then Amory came and humbled us in the county tournament,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “It was exactly what we needed because they came out gritty and mad in yesterday’s practice, and it was such a great practice. I’m glad that we were able to carry it over into today’s game.”
After getting three quick outs through the first two innings, Hatley struck first in the bottom of the second, taking a 2-0 lead. Marleigh Cockrell reached first on an error at second, while Zoey Horne got a base hit on a bunt and advanced courtesy runner Emma Wright to second.
Wright made it home on a passed ball, while Chloe Wilbanks got an RBI single on a bunt to bring in Cockrell.
In the bottom of the third, the Lady Tigers added on to their lead with a string of strong at-bats. Hatley loaded the bases after Abby Harlow reached first on an error, Emma Rose Thompson drew a walk and Bella Oliver hit a single to right field.
Harlow came in for a run after Cockrell drew a walk, while Horne hit an RBI single to bring home Thompson. Wilbanks got a pair of RBIs after hitting a single to left field to bring home courtesy runners Karlie Edwards and Wright, pushing Hatley’s lead to 4-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Tigers extended their lead to 5-0 after Harlow got a base hit on a groundball to first, and Oliver hit an RBI single to center field to bring her home.
“Bella (Oliver) had several good at-bats for us, but overall, our entire lineup came to play tonight,” George said. “The top of the lineup got us started, and it just trickled down from there. We got contributions from everyone, and that’s what it’s going to take for us going forward.”
Amory found its footing in the top of the fifth inning after being held scoreless through four innings. Ella Grace Phillips got the Lady Panthers started by cracking a single to center field, while runner Erynn Boddie came in for her.
Marion Lockhart hit an RBI single to right field, bringing Boddie home for Amory’s first run of the game, while Maggie Kate Cummings picked up a base hit on the next at-bat. Runners Eva Claire Abney and Bess Boykin came in for Lockhart and Cummings, and Macie Williams hit a sacrifice fly out to center field to bring both runners home and cut the lead to 7-3.
The Lady Tigers took an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth after Wilbanks reach second base on an error, and Harlow hit an RBI double to center field to bring Wilbanks home.
Hatley’s defense held Amory to zero runs in the final two innings to seal the victory.
“We didn’t play perfect defensively, but when we did make an error, the girls would shrug it off and not make another one to give them any momentum,” George said. “We brought in Ashlynn (Dabbs) at the end to finish the game off, and Peyton (Wilkinson) gave us a great effort in those first five innings. With Ashlynn coming in late and throwing strikes, and our defense making routine plays all night, we’re a pretty good team.”
Friday: Hatley 8, Amory 6
The Lady Panthers had another big rally that fell short in the middle innings in the second game of the division series as Hatley held on late for the win.
Amory took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first off an RBI single from Karsen Sanders and a run-scoring groundout from Reese Griffith, but Hatley stormed back to go up 4-2 in the second with a two-out rally.
Zoey Horne and Peyton Wilkinson started it off by drawing a walk and singling to right.
Bre Harmon drove in Hatley's first two runs by striking a double to right center, and Abby Harlow followed her up with an RBI single. Emma Rose Thompson doubled off the center field wall for the second of the inning.
The Lady Tigers added to their lead with two more in the third on Horne's two-run double after a walk to Marleigh Cockrell and a base hit by Chloe Wilbanks.
Hatley went up 8-2 in the top of the fifth with two more hits by Horne and Wilkinson, and Harmon and Harlow drove in the runs with a fielder's choice and an error.
Amory's big inning happened in the bottom of the fifth where they scored four and cut it to a two-run game.
Sanders had her second RBI single of the night, and Ella Grace Phillips reached on a fielder's choice to send home another run. Marion Lockhart picked up a pair of RBIs on her hit to right field to cut it to 8-6.
Ashlynn Dabbs held Amory scoreless over the final two innings, allowing just an infield single.