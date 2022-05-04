Editor's Note: Nettleton's Game 3 against Yazoo County was after the Monroe Journal's print deadline on Monday afternoon.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers put up a strong performance at the plate, posting 11 hits in Friday’s game against Yazoo County, but costly errors limited them from coming back as they fell 5-3.
On Saturday, the Lady Tigers completely turned things around, committing no errors and continuing to shine at the plate in an 11-1 win to force a Game 3.
“We’re going to go into Game 3 with the same mindset that we had in the second game, knowing that we’re going to hit whatever their pitcher throws at us and that we’re going to play spotless defense,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. If we go in with that mindset, it’s going to help us out a lot because we’ve already been to Yazoo County, and we know what to expect as far as field conditions.”
Game 2: Nettleton 11, Yazoo County 1
Perfect defense and power hitting was the remedy for success for the Lady Tigers as they committed no errors and had 12 total hits in Saturday’s 11-1 win. Kennice Finnie finished with four strikeouts and only gave up one run.
“Kennice threw the ball well tonight, and she kept the batters on their toes,” Sullivan said. “She got a lot of groundball outs, and our defense didn’t give up a single error all game. That helped Kennice out a lot, knowing that the defense behind her had her back.”
In the bottom of the first, Nealy Williams, Zion Seals and Zyah Gunter loaded the bases on singles and a walk, and Tamera Martin got an RBI on a flyout to center field, making the score 1-1.
Nettleton had an impressive outing in the third inning, starting with a base hit by Seals. Gunter hit an RBI triple to give the Lady Tigers the lead, and Martin added to the lead with an RBI single.
After Chloe Humble drew a walk, Addie Bates hit a two-run double to give Nettleton a 5-1 lead. Anna Claire Harris, Williams and Seals increased the lead to 8-1 with RBIs on two singles and a groundout.
The Lady Tigers’ hot bats continued in the fifth as Harlow and Harris picked up base hits. Williams got an RBI on a groundout to short, and Zyah Gunter hit an RBI triple and scored on a passed ball, sealing the win to force a Game 3.
“We hit the ball much better in this game, and we hit with runners in scoring position, which is what made the huge difference,” Sullivan said. “We got those runs in whenever we needed them, and we made adjustments at the plate, which was something that we didn’t do in Game 1.”
Game 1: Yazoo County 5, Nettleton 3
The Lady Tigers saw success at the plate early in Game 1 with a double by Zion Seals and base hits by Tamera Martin, Chloe Humble and Nealy Williams, but they were unable to bring the runners home.
“It was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, and we made some errors in that inning that really hurt us,” Sullivan said. “We came back in the top of the sixth and score a few runs, but we couldn’t make adjustments at the plate.”
Yazoo County took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Nettleton got on the board in the sixth after Zyah Gunter cracked a double to left field, and Humble hit an RBI single towards short to cut the score to 4-1.
The Lady Panthers added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth on a home run by Lilly Andrews.
Kennice Finnie got the Lady Tigers started in the seventh with a base hit towards second base, and Savannah Harlow hit an RBI triple to center field. Harlow came home on a passed ball to trim the score to 5-3.
Seal hit her second double of the game in the inning, but Yazoo County closed out the win with a strikeout.