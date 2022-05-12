NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers came out with a lot of momentum on their side in last Monday’s Game 3 against Yazoo County. The Lady Tigers used that momentum at the plate to post 13 team hits in an 8-4 win to advance to face Kossuth in the third round.
“We started out kind of slow and made a few errors that led to runs, but we came back and got the bats goings,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “We made adjustments and made the big plays when we needed to, and that helped us get the win.”
Nettleton’s playoff run and season came to an end against Kossuth in the third round after falling 9-2 on Thursday and 13-0 on Saturday.
“All season, I’ve been very proud of the way the girls kept fighting back when they faced adversity,” Sullivan said. “Our seniors and the younger kids always stepped up and did what they needed to do. We knew this third round would be tough because Kossuth is very, very good, but I’m proud of the way we came together and competed.”
Second round, Game 3: Nettleton 8, Yazoo County 4
Anna Claire Harris got the Lady Tigers started with a leadoff single to right field, and Zyah Gunter hit an RBI double to give Nettleton an early 1-0 lead. The Lady Panthers took a 3-1 lead after a pair of runs scored in the second, but Nettleton quickly responded in the third.
Harris and Nealy Williams got on base after a hit by pitch and a walk, and Zion Seals hit an RBI single to put the score at 3-2. Gunter tied the game with her second RBI double of the night to bring home Williams.
Seals kept Nettleton’s offense rolling in the fifth with a double to left field, and Gunter hit an RBI single to give the Lady Tigers a 4-3 lead. Tamera Martin picked up a base hit on a groundball to third, and Chloe Humble added to the lead with an RBI single to short.
Charleigh Hand came in as courtesy runner for Martin, and Savannah Harlow brought her home on a groundout to first, giving Nettleton a 6-3 lead.
In the sixth, after Gunter drew a walk, Martin and Humble hit a pair of RBI doubles to increase Nettleton’s lead. The Lady Tigers’ defense forced a three-up, three-down in the seventh to put the game away.
“Zion (Seals) and Zyah (Gunter) have come up in big situations for us all year, and Chloe (Humble) also came along at the plate really well,” Sullivan said. “Anna Claire (Harris) has gotten base hit after base hit all season, and she’s really stepped up and filled in at whatever position she’s needed at. Tamera (Martin) also did a nice job of bringing runners in.”
Game 1: Kossuth 9, Nettleton 2
Nettleton did not have much trouble hitting the ball in Game 1 on Thursday, but errors hurt the Lady Tigers in a 9-2 loss.
Zion Seals got the first hit of the game on a double to left field, but a strikeout ended the first inning for the Lady Tigers.
Kossuth took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Nettleton tied the game in third after Anna Claire Harris drew a walk, and Zyah Gunter got an RBI on a flyout to left field. Kossuth had a big fourth inning, scoring four runs to gain some separation and take a 6-1 lead.
The Lady Aggies added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to gain a 9-1 lead. In the top of the seventh, Tamiya Martin and Savannah Harlow picked up base hits to try and get something going for Nettleton.
Seals hit an RBI double to left field, bringing home Martin, but a flyout ended the first game of the series.
Martin went 3 for 3 at the plate in her first game back in six weeks, coming off of an injury.
“Before the game, Tamiya (Martin) came up to me and said that she wanted to play, and she did a great job,” Sullivan said. “Not only did she hit the ball well, but she was awesome on defense too. I know it took a lot for her to come back a day after she was released, but she did great.”
Game 2: Kossuth 13, Nettleton 0
The Lady Tigers’ struggles at the plate stunted them in the 13-0 loss on Saturday as their season came to an end.
Kossuth drove in six runs in the third and five in the fourth to put the game away. Seals had the lone hit for Nettleton in the bottom of the fourth.
“We didn’t hit the ball tonight, and it’s hard to score when you don’t put up any hits,” Sullivan said. “I thought our pitchers Kennice (Finnie) and Anna Claire (Harris) did well. Kennice started off well, and Anna Claire came in and pitched strikes, which is something that she’s done well for us all season. We could always rely on her to come in and get outs, and I think those two will be good for us moving forward."