TUPELO – The Hatley Lady Tigers shook off a slow start and found their groove in the middle innings, snagging a 9-4 road win against Tupelo on Thursday night.
Hatley scored seven of its nine runs from the fourth inning on in the victory.
“We hit a lot of pop-ups early in the game, and then in the second half, we started getting on it a little bit and hit a lot of right at them balls,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “They made some plays and their outfield could track some stuff down, and we had to earn everything we got tonight.”
Bre Harmon got to third with no outs in the top of the first after a walk and a pair of stolen bases, but the Lady Tigers were unable to crack the scoreboard.
They put up a pair in the second inning, cashing in on some two-out runs. Peyton Wilkinson got it started, drawing a walk with two outs, and Ashlynn Dabbs did the same behind her. Wilkinson’s courtesy runner, Lexi Miller, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch for the first run of the night.
Chloe Wilbanks reached base with her bunt single, and Harmon was hit by a pitch to load them up. Abby Harlow sent Dabbs home with her RBI single on a hard hit ball past third base..
Hatley got just a two-out single from Brooklyn Mohler in the third before putting up a three-spot in the fourth.
Dabbs doubled to the gap in left center, and Wilbanks drew a walk behind her. Harlow came through with her second RBI single of the night to make it 3-0, and Emma Rose Thompson hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Wilbanks and the last run of the inning came in on a wild pitch.
Marleigh Cockrell reached on an error, and Wilkinson picked up the RBI with her sacrifice fly to score pinch runner Zoey Horne in the fifth.
Tupelo made it interesting, scoring one in the fourth and three in the bottom of the fifth to cut it to a two-run game, but Hatley added three key insurance runs in the sixth.
A leadoff double from Wilbanks jump-started the offense in the sixth, and Harmon singled to left to put two in scoring position. Thompson and Bella Oliver each reached on errors at third to send both runs home, and Cockrell hit Hatley’s third sacrifice fly of the night to bring in the final run.
Wilkinson was solid in the circle as she went the distance and scattered eight hits, only allowing one earned run. She walked two and struck out five on the night.
“Peyton grinded tonight, and she’s still not in full game shape, but she keeps looking better every time out,” George said. “Offensively, we’re not getting enough consistent at bats in games, and it had been since Saturday when we last played. That’s why you see so many adjustments later in the game, and we’re doing better then. When we get to playing consistently, we’re going to be pretty tough to play.”