HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers kicked off division play with a bang, snagging a 3-0 sweep against their county rivals Hamilton last Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers found a way to close out the first set in a 25-22 win and led the majority of the way in the second to win 25-15. Hatley sealed the division win with a 25-23 in the third set.
“That was probably the best that I’ve ever seen them work together and follow the system,” Hatley coach Ashley O’Fallon said. “Whether it was out of the system or in the system, they knew that our pins and middles needed sets, and that’s what they looked for.”
The score was close throughout the early portion of the first before Abby Hannon gave Hatley a spark to gain a 12-8 lead. Kills from Laney Harrington and Kaylee Joslin brought Hamilton to within three, but an ace from Hannon and a kill by Emma Wright gave Hatley its biggest lead at 17-11.
Hatley’s Allie Cook and Anna Kate Crenshaw chipped in kills to hold the Lady Tigers’ lead, but Harrington’s kill cut the score to 20-18 late. Multiple kills from Harrington and Rylee Wilson, plus an ace by Heidi Bigham, trimmed Hatley’s lead to 23-22, but the Lady Tigers closed out the set with a kill from Hannon.
Hatley jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second after kills by Izzy Denton and Chloe Wilbanks, but Bigham cut Hatley’s lead to a point with an ace. The Lady Tigers gained a little bit of separation after an ace by Denton, and Cook’s kill put Hatley up 15-9 and forced Hamilton to call a timeout.
Alyssa Boeke and Joslin chipped in kills to try and cut into the Lady Tigers lead, but Hatley managed to hold on and secure the set win after multiple kills from Wright and Hannon.
The Lady Lions controlled the early portion of the third, gaining a 10-5 lead with back-to-back kills from Joslin and forcing Hatley to call a timeout. Kills from Wilson and Boeke stretched Hamilton’s lead out to 14-8.
Down 19-13 after an ace from Hamilton’s Alivia Hartley, the Lady Tigers began to rally, tying things up after multiple kills and from Wright, Hannon and Zoey Horne. Hannon’s kill gave Hatley its first lead since the start of the set at 20-19.
The two teams traded the lead blows as the lead swapped, but Wright’s kill gave Hatley a two-point lead at 24-22. Crenshaw put the nail in the coffin with a kill to clinch Hatley’s first division win.
Hannon led the way with 15 kills, while Wright added nine kills in the win. Cook and Crenshaw also finished with five kills for Hatley.
Abby (Hannon) was on tonight with her hits, so that helped out a lot,” O’Fallon said. “On the right side, Allie (Cook) knew exactly where to hit it to, and our middle, Emma (Wright), found all the holes. It was a great combination for them tonight.”
For Hamilton, Harrington tallied five kills, while Joslin, Wilson and Boeke contributed four kills a piece.
