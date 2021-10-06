HATLEY – The fight that the Hatley Lady Tigers showed late in sets helped them capture a 3-0 sweep against Aberdeen last Tuesday night.
Hatley won the first set 25-16, and they went on to easily take the second set 25-13 and won the third set 25-20 in a back-and-forth battle.
“All year, we’ve been close in a lot of games and had to battle,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “Here lately, we’ve finally started to overcome some of our own mistakes to get wins, and tonight was no different. We got after it, didn’t let the mistakes bother us and got the victory in the end.”
The Lady Tigers made an early run in the first set, going up 10-3 after a string of aces by Kenlee Wilkinson and Chloe Wilbanks. Aberdeen bounced back and cut Hatley’s lead down to two after a pair of kills from Taliyah Cunningham and a Destiny McClendon ace. The Lady Bulldogs continued their momentum and fought back to tie the game up at 13-13 in the set.
The momentum shifted back to Hatley after an Aberdeen error, an ace from Anna Kate Crenshaw and a pair of kills by Emma Rose Thompson and Wilbanks put the Lady Tigers back up.
Cunningham tried to give the Lady Bulldogs a spark with her kills, but it was not enough to stop Hatley from clinching the set win on a kill from Emma Wright.
After trading blows early in the second set, the Lady Tigers went up 8-4 after Wilbanks had four straight aces. A kill from Madison Mitchell and an ace by Wright added on to Hatley’s lead as they pulled away from the Lady Bulldogs.
Three straight aces from Crenshaw put the Lady Tigers up double digits towards the end of the set, and back-to-back aces from Mitchell put an end to this dominant second set for Hatley.
Aberdeen came out in the third set with a fighter’s mentality, preventing Hatley from taking any big leads to start the set. A Cunningham kill gave the Lady Bulldogs a 9-7 lead, but the Lady Tigers quickly tied the game after an ace by Crenshaw.
Hatley made a slight run to go up by three points, but mistakes derailed their lead and inched Aberdeen closer. The Lady Tigers gained some of their momentum back after a Wilkinson kill and an Aspen Johnson ace gave them a 14-11 lead in the third set.
A kill and back-to-back aces from Thompson extended Hatley’s lead, but the Lady Bulldogs refused to give up. An ace and kill from Sereniti McMillian cut Hatley’s lead down to 21-18, but the Lady Tigers managed to pull through and close the game out after a Wright ace.
Wilbanks finished the game with seven aces, while Crenshaw added six aces. Mitchell and Wright both contributed three kills and four aces, and Thompson had four kills and four aces. Wilkinson added three kills and three aces.
For Aberdeen, Cunningham had five kills and an ace. McClendon added a pair of aces, and McMillian had three kills and an ace.
“Our setter Chloe (Wilbanks) had a pretty good night. She moves around the floor very well and puts everyone in a good position to get hits,” George said. Emma Rose's effort is always relentless, and Madison (Mitchell) did a great job defending her territory in the middle. Anna Kate (Crenshaw) and Emma Wright had a great night serving the ball. I could really shout out everyone for their performance tonight.”