TUPELO – The Nettleton Lady Tigers kept their bats hot and their defense kicking through Friday’s cold and rainy weather as they cruised to a 9-1 win over Tupelo.
“Our eighth graders and our freshmen started off the game getting hits after hits for us,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “Our top of the lineup was struggling a little bit early on, but Zion (Seals) came through with that base-clearing double. Tupelo is a really good team, and their pitcher hits her spots, but I thought we did a good job of making adjustments when she moved the ball around.”
The Lady Tigers gained a 2-0 lead in the top of the second after Chloe Humble opened the inning with a double to left field. Addie Bates laid down a sac bunt to advance Humble, and Caroline Riley followed with an RBI double to bring her home.
Bailey Payne kept things going in the inning by hitting an RBI double of her own before Tupelo got the final two outs. After both teams went three-up, three-down in the third inning, Nettleton found a way to add to its lead in the fourth.
After Humble and Bates both reached bases on errors, a sac bunt by Riley advanced both runners. Payne smashed an RBI single to right field, and Bates stole home shortly after to increase the Lady Tigers’ lead to 4-0.
Despite getting two runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning with two outs, Tupelo was unable to drive in a run as Kennice Finnie closed things out with a strikeout.
The Lady Tigers strung together a big four-run inning to take an 8-0 lead in the sixth as Humble and Riley picked up base hits, while Bates reached on an error to load the bases. Savannah Harlow drove in the first run of the inning with an RBI single to left field.
After Finnie drew a walk to load the bases, Seals blasted a three-run double to left field, increasing Nettleton’s lead to 8-0.
Defense continued to be a big factor for the Lady Tigers as Harlow snagged back-to-back flyouts to center field to force another three-up, three-down situation. Tamera Martin hit a leadoff double to start the seventh inning as Alexis White entered as her courtesy runner.
Bates picked up an RBI on a ground out to extend the Lady Tigers’ lead to 9-0. The Lady Golden Waves scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on a ground out to avoid the shutout.
“Our defense really showed out today and made the plays when they needed to,” Sullivan said. “The field was wet, but we stopped balls, we caught the hard balls, the routine balls and we made plays.”
