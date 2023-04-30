HATLEY – After trailing 6-0 in Game 2 of the Class 3A playoffs, a strong, late-game comeback effort by the Hatley Lady Tigers fell just short as their season came to an end in a 6-5 loss to Kossuth.
“This is what we’ve expected all year because we knew that this lineup was good,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We’ve been struggling all year, but these girls came together and gave it their best in their last game, and you can’t ask for more than that.”
The Lady Aggies gained a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning after RBI singles from Ella Jobe, Caliann Mitchell and Emily Bradley. Bella Oliver started the bottom of the second with a base hit, and Marleigh Cockrell followed with a double to center field to fire up her team as Emma Wright entered as her courtesy runner.
Ashlynn Dabbs loaded the bases after drawing a walk, but three straight strikeouts left the runners stranded. The Lady Tigers loaded the bases again in the bottom of the third after holding Kossuth, but a ground out closed out the inning and left Hatley scoreless.
“The first five innings, I think we were 0-11 with runners in scoring position,” George said. “Thankfully in that sixth inning, Gracie (Long) got that hit and everyone got on board.”
The Lady Aggies extended their lead to 6-0 in the fourth after Bradley hit an RBI double, while Hadley James followed with an RBI triple. After stalling out in the fourth and fifth, Hatley strung together multiple big plays in the sixth to cut into Kossuth’s lead.
Dabbs and Brooklyn Mohler started the inning by drawing walks, and Kenlee Wilkinson loaded the bases with a single. Long drove in Hatley’s first two runs with an RBI single to give the Lady Tigers some momentum.
After Molly Harlow reached on an error that allowed Wilkinson to score, Jessie McHenry hit a two-run double to center field to put the score at 6-5.
“Jessie had a big night for us,” George said. “She’s been struggling at the plate a little bit but every game she’s played she’s gotten better and better and things came to fruition for her. Gracie (Long) got a big hit that got us going to score our first two runs of the game. She hasn’t had a whole lot of at-bats this year, but you know she’s always going to give you her best, and that’s what she means to us. It was great to see her step up in that situation for us.”
Molly Harlow and Emily Hill closed out the top of the seventh by hauling in a pair of flyouts to bring Hatley’s bats back onto the field. The Lady Tigers loaded the bases after Mohler and Harlow picked up base hits, while Long reached on an error.
McHenry cracked a ball right up the middle, but it ricocheted off the foot of a Hatley baserunner, resulting in an offensive interference for the third and final out of the game.
Nettleton softball swept by Mantachie
After dropping Game 1 at home, the Nettleton Lady Tigers’ season came to an end last Monday after falling 8-0 to Mantachie.
Nettleton was outhit 10-4 in the loss with Savannah Harlow finishing with a pair of hits, while Kennice Finnie and Caroline Riley both added base hits. Finnie pitched all six innings for the Lady Tigers and finished with four strikeouts.
Aberdeen falls in first round to Independence
The Bulldogs dropped back-to-back games last Monday against Independence as their season finished out with losses of 22-0 and 19-0.
In Games 1 and 2, Independence scored all of its runs in the first inning. Amari Parks finished Game 1 with a strikeout.
