MACON – It was a hard-fought battle with a bittersweet ending for the Nettleton Lady Tigers as they fell in a narrow 32-30 loss against Noxubee County in the Division 4-3A championship game on Friday.
“We fought back and played hard all game,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “We had a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask for at the end of the day. We just couldn’t come up with the big basket or free throw when we need it, but these girls fought hard all year and played great defense. Things just didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
Noxubee County wasted no time in jumping out to a sizable lead in the first after multiple buckets from Na’Kaiyla Lockett gave the Lady Tigers an 11-2 lead. Kenyiota Bowers chipped into the lead with a layup, but Noxubee closed the quarter out up 13-4.
A pair of free throws by Lockett increased Noxubee’s lead to double digits at 15-5 to start the second. Nettleton found its flow on offense midway through the as a 6-0 run with baskets from Zion Seals, Sharman Mosely and Bowers trimmed the lead to six.
Noxubee went into halftime up 22-13 after a pair of buckets by Lockett.
Things started to click for Nettleton late in the third as the Lady Tigers made an 8-0 run to cut the score down to 26-21 after Annalyn Housley drilled a three-pointer.
Nettleton’s momentum carried over into the fourth as layups from Bowers and Madison Miller brought the Lady Tigers to within two points with 3:07 remaining. Lockett responded with a layup to push Noxubee’s lead up to 32-28 late in the quarter.
Seals and Miller each knocked down a free throw to put Nettleton within two points with 44 seconds left, but a failed half-court heave attempt was all she wrote for Nettleton as Noxubee grabbed the win.
Miller finished with a team-high eight points for Nettleton.
Also Friday - Boys' consolation: Nettleton 73, Aberdeen 68
The Nettleton Tigers turned up the intensity in the second half to come away with a 73-68 win over Aberdeen in the boys' consolation game on Friday.
“We were really lackadaisical in the first half and allowed a lot of easy buckets, but we did a better job with our defensive intensity in the second half,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We planned to come out in the second half and make them earn their points. Anterion (Venson) and Jamarion (Ball) made some big shots, and Winston Housley came in and gave us a big lift down low.”
The Bulldogs extended their early first-quarter lead to 9-2 after a pair of free throws by TJ Fields. Jeremiah White and Jenari Bell kept Aberdeen’s offense rolling as they took a 19-8 lead late in the quarter.
Ball sent the Tigers into the second down 19-13 after knocking down a three-pointer.
Nettleton took its first lead of the game after an 8-0 run at the start of the second with buckets by Jacorien Moore, Zavian Dilworth and Venson. Both teams traded baskets in the quarter, but the Bulldogs remained on top with a 37-35 lead heading into halftime.
Nettleton started to get more separation from the Bulldogs as three-pointers from Venson and Ball gave the Tigers a 50-43 lead. White responded with three straight baskets for Aberdeen to cut the lead to three.
Dilworth drilled a three at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 55-49 lead heading into the fourth.
The Tigers held on to their lead throughout the early parts of the fourth, but Aberdeen made a strong run late in the final quarter to cut the score to six. Nettleton washed away any chance for a comeback with buckets from Ball and Dilworth.
Ball finished with a team-high 17 points, while Moore and Dilworth contributed 14 points. Venson added 12 points in the win.
For Aberdeen, White notched a game-high 30 points, while Bell tallied 14 points. ML Fort added 10 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Thursday: (G) Nettleton 48, Aberdeen 27
The Nettleton Lady Tigers’ offense was in full throttle with their eyes set on the championship match as they held off Aberdeen in a 48-27 blowout win on Thursday.
Nettleton set the tone for the game by taking a 14-4 lead at the end of the first, and they never let up from there. The Lady Tigers extended the lead to as much as 21 points to advance to Friday’s 4-3A championship match.
Madison Miller finished with a game-high 14 points for the Lady Tigers. For Aberdeen, Olivia Randle scored a team-high eight points in the loss.