NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers got off to a fast start to pick up a blowout victory over Potts Camp through just two-quarters of play, winning 35-12 last Tuesday.
“The girls played with a lot of energy and even though we’ve only had one practice together, they’ve been getting after it pretty well,” coach Grant Gardner said. “I haven’t coached a girls’ team in about seven years, so it’s a little different.”
Potts Camp took an early 4-0 lead, but the Lady Tigers answered back with baskets from Sharman Mosely, Aaliyah Harris and Zion Seals to take a two-point lead. After gaining the lead, Nettleton erupted with an 11-0 run led by Mosely and Harris to go into the second quarter with a 17-4 lead.
The Lady Tigers’ momentum carried over into the second as they pushed the score to 31-4 with a 14-0 run led by Aaliyah Harris, Sydnie Harris and Mosely. Mosely continued her hot hand by dropping in another basket, while Sydnie Harris scored a layup to make the score 35-9 with 56 seconds left in the quarter.
The Lady Cardinals trimmed the score down to 35-12 before the game had to be called seconds before halftime.
Mosely notched a game-high 13 points, while Aaliyah Harris added 12 points for the Lady Tigers.
“I thought Aaliyah did a good job operating in the high post, and she was able to knock down some shots and play under control,” Gardner said. “Sharman (Mosely) is great around the bucket, and she plays taller than she actually is down low.”
(B) Nettleton 70, Potts Camp 42
The Tigers found a way to shake off their rust, gain a big lead early on and maintain it in a 70-42 win over Potts Camp last Tuesday.
“We’ve been off for about three or four days, and you can tell it,” Gardner said. “Neither team was very crisp, but we just so happened to shoot the ball a little bit better than they did at times. We didn’t play very well as a team, but it’s good when you don’t play very well and still manage to get a win at home.”
The Tigers gained an early 10-2 lead behind baskets by Jamarion Ball, Nick Smith and Jayden Carruthers. Potts Camp rallied back to cut the score down to five late in the quarter, but a pair of three-pointers from Hunter Kuhl and Ball pushed Nettleton’s lead to 18-6 with 1:30 left.
Jay Hawkins sent Nettleton into the second up 22-10 after draining a three-pointer. The Tigers opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 21 points.
Baskets from Ball, Venson and Nick Owens added to the score as Nettleton took a 37-12 lead. The Tigers continued to roll through the quarter as Venson knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to push the score to 43-14 before halftime.
A three-pointer by Ball and a layup from Zavian Dilworth opened the third quarter, pushing Nettleton’s lead to 30 points. Dilworth, Ball and Carruthers kept the Tigers’ offense rolling as they went into the fourth quarter with a 61-33 lead.
Hayden Kuhl cashed in on a three-pointer to begin the fourth, while Owens followed with a layup in the post. Brady Williams knocked down a three-pointer of his own later in the quarter, and Gavin Pargo finished off the win by knocking down a free throw.
“We’ve got a big two weeks coming up, going against teams like Amory and Noxubee,” Gardner said. “Both of those teams beat us last year, so we better load our guns because it’s coming.”
Ball led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points, while Venson followed with 13 points in the win.
