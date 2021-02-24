The Hatley Lady Tigers missed out on the playoffs last season but are looking forward to being back in the postseason this year, despite a huge first round challenge against Belmont.
“The girls said, ‘I can’t believe we’re going to play Belmont,’ and I said I was glad,” Hatley coach Ginger McAlester said. “We could play as well against Belmont as we did against Noxubee County in the division tournament. It doesn’t matter their record. You think of winning though, and they are a winning team every year. I just want our girls to play with all their effort, do your best and we will have a good outcome win or lose.”
With the week layoff due to the weather, McAlester said she’s urging her team to not get lazy with the time off.
“Every day I send them a message and say get out of the house if you can, walk if you can, just don’t get lazy,” she said. “I don’t know that anybody has really been able to do much of anything with the weather. We’ve been trying to watch film too.”
The Lady Tigers had one of their strongest games of the season in a semifinals loss to Noxubee County, which ended up winning the division tournament.
“We played a really good game against Noxubee and worked really hard to prepare for that game. We played them as well as we could have played with scoring points and such, which has been an issue for us this season,” McAlester said. “We didn’t play as well against Aberdeen, but our scoring still happened. I think we played so hard on Thursday night that it was tough to play back to back. I do feel like we played our best ball the week before we got out.”
McAlester said she’s seen all of her players step up late in the season, including juniors Emma Rose Thompson and Madison Mitchell.
“Emma Rose has really stepped up the last few games and scored, which she was struggling with early in the season, and that hurt because she was averaging about 10 points a game last year,” McAlester said. “She’s our biggest rebounder, and it’s hard to find a happy medium for her because she runs that guard position so well but we need her inside because she rebounds so well. Madison had a big game against Noxubee and really played hard.”
Leading scorer Kenlee Wilkinson had a big night against Aberdeen, scoring 22 points, and McAlester said she thinks she’s starting to get back in a groove.
“She was in a slump before that and not playing Kenlee ball. I told her, ‘I’m missing my Kenlee ball,’” she said. “They got put on quarantine when we were supposed to play Choctaw County, and that slowed her down for a little bit, but now she’s showing up.”
In the underclassmen, sophomore Lexi Miller and freshmen Kilie Edwards and Chloe Wilbanks have been able to provide energy, in addition to eighth-grader Karlie Edwards.
“We put Kilie on Noxubee’s best player, and she played her as hard as anybody could have, like a boss, and I was very proud of her,” McAlester said. “Chloe busts her tail, and you don’t ever have to question how hard she plays. Lexi has been big shooting the ball. She doesn’t like to shoot, but it hurts us when she doesn’t. She’s done great handling the ball. Karlie is scrappy and will get out there and play defense.”
McAlester said a good bit of her focus has been on the Lady Tigers’ bench play.
“Our bench is just as important as our starters, and it’s been really up and positive the last two games, which plays a factor into how you play,” she said. “I really tried to push that, that you’re just as important as if you were playing.”
McAlester said she’s also been stressing to her team that their record doesn’t define them. The Lady Tigers will bring everyone back next season with no juniors on the team.
“We have several teams we didn’t get a chance to play that we might have gotten wins in,” she said. “We should have played Thrasher again and against Jumpertown twice, but COVID kept us from those games. Given everything that has happened this season, we have come a long way.”