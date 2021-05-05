HATLEY – A rough start in the first inning and a lack of offense plagued Hatley in the first game of the Class 3A first round playoffs last Monday night.
The Lady Tigers took a 6-0 loss, being limited to just three hits.
“Our offense was on fire the last time we played, and it just wasn’t here tonight,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “But you know that’s why we play two out of three, and we still have to win two to get there.”
The series finished up with Senatobia taking a X-X win in Game 2.
The Lady Warriors scored four of their six runs in the first inning, taking advantage of four Hatley errors.
Peyton Wilkinson settled down in the circle from there, allowing a lone run in the third and fifth innings and having a couple of diving catches behind her with one each from Chloe Wilbanks and Emma Rose Thompson.
The Lady Tigers played error-free ball from the second inning on as well.
“After the first inning, she was great, the old Peyton and the one we expected to see all year,” George said. “She was able to get her changeup over, mix speeds and locations and keep them off balance, and the defense played behind her.”
Hatley saw its first three baserunners come with two outs.
Thompson doubled to right field in the bottom of the first inning but a strikeout stranded her.
Harmon drew a walk in the third, and Kenlee Wilkinson lined a base hit in the sixth.
Jessie McHenry’s one-out single in the seventh looked to have a possible rally in store, but a strikeout and a fielder’s choice grounder to second base ended the game.
Tuesday: Senatobia 12, Hatley 8
The Lady Tigers bounced back from another rough start to make a game of it and cut the lead to two in the fifth inning.
Hatley scored first in Game 2, putting up two runs in the top of the first. Bre Harmon led off with a double, and Kenlee Wilkinson drove her in with a single. Jessie McHenry had the second RBI of the inning with her hit but was thrown out at second base.
Senatobia scored four in the bottom of the inning and five in the second to get a commanding 9-2 lead.
Hatley got two runs back and cut it to 9-4 in the fourth on back-to-back RBI hits by Gracie Long and Marleigh Cockrell. The Lady Warriors added another run in the bottom of the fourth on a solo shot before the Lady Tigers had their big inning to cut it to 10-8.
Wilkinson smoked an RBI double, and Emma Rose Thompson added an RBI single after her. McHenry added another base hit to drive in Thompson, and she scored on an error later in the inning to get to within two.
Senatobia put up a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and worked around Thompson’s one-out single in the seventh to hang on for the win.