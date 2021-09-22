ABERDEEN – The Nettleton Lady Tigers had to claw back in each set to secure a 3-0 win against Aberdeen last Tuesday.
Nettleton won the first set 25-14, and they won the last two sets 25-18 and 25-19 in comeback wins to complete the sweep.
“I’ve got some people playing out of position at the moment, and we had too many errors going on, but we were able to clean up some things mid-set and serve the ball well enough to pull through,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “Serving was one of the things we did consistently today. We had a few good swings from Zion (Seals), and Bella Scruggs played really well in the middle.”
The first set started off as a back-and-forth battle with a total of seven ties in the set before the Lady Tigers pulled away late. The Lady Bulldogs went up 11-7 after an ace from Sereniti McMillian, but back-to-back aces from Seals and a kill by Tamera Martin tied the game up 11-11. Another kill by Seals put Nettleton up 12-11 and from that point the Lady Tigers started to pull away from the Lady Bulldogs.
Back-to-back aces from Martin gave Nettleton its first double-digit lead at 23-13, and an ace by Mikala Sullivan put an end to the first set.
Aberdeen started the second set off strong once again, taking a 9-4 lead after back-to-back aces from Taliyah Cunningham. The Lady Tigers got some momentum going and tied the game up at 9-9 on an ace from Sullivan, and their lead stretched to 15-11 after an ace from Chloe Humble.
The Lady Bulldogs continued to fight to regain the lead that they once had in the set, and a kill from Cunningham inched them closer, making the score 23-17, but Nettleton was able to close out the second set on a kill from Scruggs.
In the third set, Aberdeen took another early lead after aces from Jakihya White and Karenea Hayes gave them a 6-2 advantage. McMillian got a big block at the net to extend the Lady Bulldogs lead to 10-3.
Nettleton got going after an ace from Sullivan, and back-to-back kills from Seals cut Aberdeen’s lead down to 12-10. Kills from Scruggs and Seals gave Nettleton its first lead of the set at 13-12, but it did not last long as Aberdeen regained the lead at 16-13 after an ace by McMillian.
Back-to-back aces from Seals put Nettleton back up at 17-16 as they tried to put Aberdeen away. The Lady Tigers were able to close out this back-and-forth third set after Martin got back-to-back aces.
Seals finished the game with eight kills and six aces, Martin had eight aces, Sullivan had three kills and four aces and Scruggs had six kills. For Aberdeen, McMillian finished with two kills and three aces, and Cunningham had three kills and two aces.
“The majority of our girls will play hard and never quit,” McDaniel said. “That’s been our thing this whole year, to fight at every point, compete and don’t let down.”