The Hatley Lady Tigers went down to the wire in a low-scoring game against Greene County, but a walkoff run clinched the 2-1 win for Hatley on Saturday at the Spring Fling in Meridian.
“Our pitching and overall defense were pretty good in that first game, but our bats didn’t wake up until that second game,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We put ourselves in situations to score runs, but we just couldn’t get them in. That game came down to us finally executing a bunt, which put a little bit of pressure on them, they threw the ball out to right field and Chloe Wilbanks scored the walkoff run on that.”
The Lady Tigers got on the board first in the bottom of the third after Wilbanks got a base hit and made it all the way to third base on a stolen base and passed ball. Abby Harlow laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring Wilbanks home, giving Hatley a 1-0 lead.
“Chloe (Wilbanks) had a pretty good game offensively for us,” George said. “She got on base a lot, and she ran the bases very aggressively and smartly. She took off and stole two bases on her own, and her running the bases the way that she did led us to that win.”
A triple in the top of the sixth by Zamiah Knight and an error at second base allowed the Lady Wildcats to tie the game up at 1-1.
In the bottom of the seventh still tied at 1-1, Wilbanks and Bre Harmon drew walks on the first two pitches of the inning. Harlow bunted again, and an error at third base allowed Wilbanks to score the walkoff run for the Lady Tigers.
George credited Brooklyn Mohler, who led Hatley with a pair of hits, and pitcher Ashlynn Dabbs for keeping them in this tightly-contested, defensive-heavy game.
“Brooklyn (Mohler) has really simplified her approach at the plate, and her bat really caught fire last week. She looked to hit the ball up the middle, and she didn’t look to do anything too complicated,” he said. “Ashlynn’s last two outings have been great, and it seems like she gets better every time she steps into the circle. She’s gaining a lot of confidence, and she’s mixing up speeds and locations on her pitches to keep hitters off balance.”
Also Saturday: Hatley 12, Clinton 2
After falling 2-0 in the fourth inning, the Lady Tigers came to life at the plate, scoring all 12 of their runs in the fifth and sixth inning to grab a 12-2 win over Clinton on Saturday in their final game of the tournament.
“The first four innings we were kind of still in that slump, but finally around that fifth inning, we put a couple of hits together and ended up scoring 12 runs in those last two innings of that game,” George said. “We left there feeling a whole lot better than we did after that first game. It took them a while to wake up, but the girls finally got after it, and we ended on a positive note.”
Mohler and Wilbanks carried over their good performances into this game, while the rest of the team backed them up for a dominant outing, George said. .
“It wasn’t really just one person that performed well at the plate, but the whole team started hitting well," he said. "Brooklyn and Chloe had another good game at the plate, and the rest of the lineup just started to wake up, putting the bat on the ball and running the bases more aggressively towards the end.”
George applauded senior Peyton Wilkinson for stepping in and choosing to pitch in this game against a much larger school.
“Peyton (Wilkinson) is kind of like Ashlynn (Dabbs) because every time she goes out there, she looks better than the night before,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement from Peyton, and before the games, I asked her which team would she rather face, and she said chose Clinton, which is a 6A school. I admired the fact that she wanted to face the big school, and she got after it.”