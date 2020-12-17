SMITHVILLE – In basketball, sometimes you live by the three and die by the three. That was the case for Nettleton on Thursday night as the three-point shooting of Annalyn Housley and Tamiya Martin helped power them to a 48-34 victory over Smithville in a short notice showdown.
“Our core is really, really good,” Nettleton coach Shane Hayles said. “With (Annalyn) Housley and (Tamiya) Martin shooting it like they are makes it easier for the rest of the girls to play their game.”
The Lady Noles came out of the gate fighting but the visiting Lady Tigers scored first as Housley hit a three pointer nearly two minutes in to open the scoring. Emma Long scored the first points of the evening for the Lady Noles.
After a drought by both teams, Housley nailed her second triple of the contest, but a foul sent Orlandria Smith to the line where she made one of two to cut into the lead. The Lady Noles found their rhythm at the end of the first quarter. A miss by Tristin Price was put back in by Long, and Smith snagged a rebound and weaved through the Nettleton defense to score a layup at the buzzer.
Smith opened the second quarter by giving Smithville a 9-8 lead, but a Zion Seals free throw tied the game at nine. The Lady Seminoles answered with Kamliah Ware cleaning up a missed three to spark a 5-0 run before Miah Hall answered with a basket off a turnover.
Price answered answer with a three to spark a 7-0 Smithville run. The Lady Tigers finally answered with a Sharman Mosely putback, and Martin would keep it going by scoring off a turnover. Nettleton kept up the intensity late, but Smithville went into the locker room with a 22-15 halftime lead.
Mosely scored the first points of the second half to cut into the Smithville lead, but both teams then went through a dry spell a free throw and then a drive to the rim from Smith to make it a 25-17 lead.
The momentum quickly shifted to Nettleton as Miah Hall jumpstarted the offense with a make, and Housley sank her third three of the game. A Smithville turnover at the other end gave the Lady Tigers a golden opportunity as Martin took the inbound pass and buried a wide open three to tie the game at 25.
A timeout was called by the Lady Seminoles but it wasn’t enough to stop the rot as Martin stayed with a missed shot and made a long two to give the Lady Tigers the lead back. Housely followed up by hitting her fourth three on the next trip down the floor, and Sydnee Harris added a basket near the end of the quarter to turn an eight-point deficit into a 32-25 lead.
The Lady Tigers kept the foot to the floor to begin the fourth quarter, taking the lead to seventeen before Smith made a pair from the line to stop the drought and added another basket on the next possession to inch closer to the lead.
The Lady Tigers took the lead back to sixteen before Price and Smith scored on back-to-back trips. Hall made a pair of free throws to close out the scoring.
Smith led all scorers with 17 points for Smithville. Housley led the Lady Tigers with 16 points.