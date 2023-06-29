NETTLETON – Under first-year head coach DJ Burress, the Nettleton Lady Tigers have been able to see some success over the summer, competing against teams like Hatley, Saltillo, Wheeler, Thrasher and Okolona.
“It’s been up and down, mainly because all the teams that we’re playing don’t have new coaches like our girls do,” Burress said. “I’m just trying to get the girls to stay focused and realize that it’s going to be a process because I’m coming in with a whole new system. We’ve had some really good moments over the summer though. We went to Wheeler and Thrasher and played pretty well against them, so I think we’re headed in the right direction, but there’s going to be a learning curve.”
Through all the challenges over the summer, Burress has seen a good response from his new team.
“The girls have responded better than I thought,” he said. “I thought it would take more time for them to get adjusted, but it’s been pretty seamless honestly. They’ve all bought in and have been very supportive of me, so we’ll be okay. What I’m teaching them might be the same thing that Coach (Brent) Kuhl taught them, but I say things a different way, so trying to get them to understand my terminology has been the biggest thing so far.”
Senior Aaliyah Harris and junior Lashardian Johnson are two players that have stood out the most during the summer scrimmages, according to Burress.
“Aaliyah (Harris) is pretty much the leader of the team,” Burress said. “When everyone else’s energy starts to get down, she’s the one that picks everyone up. The one that I’ve been more impressed with is Lashardian (Johnson). I think that she’s going to play an even bigger role than she knows right now because she can play defense and shoot the ball really well.”
Returning guards Zion Seals and Sydnie Harris will look to lead the Lady Tigers’ offense once again this season.
“Of course, Zion (Seals) is a great player, but I think Sydnie (Harris) is a good guard too, and I’m trying to get her to take more of a leadership role on this team,” Burress said. “They’re used to Zion running the show, which is perfectly fine, but we’re going to be in situations where teams will key in on her, and that’s when we’ll need Sydnie to step up. She’s capable of doing it, but she just has to get used to it.”
Now that summer play has officially come to an end for the Lady Tigers, Burress is confident that his team will continue to improve once practice starts back in August.
“I think we’ll definitely be 10 times better before the season starts because these plays and stuff that I’m trying to get in can’t be perfected in two to three weeks,” he said. “When we come back in August, I feel like from then until our first game in November, we’re going to be a totally different team.”
