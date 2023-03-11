HAMILTON - In softball, fortunes can turn with the swing of a bat. The Nettleton Lady Tigers were down by two going into the seventh inning, but a Tamera Martin single sparked the Lady Tigers’ bats and powered them to a 3-2 victory over Hamilton last Tuesday.
“Tamera’s a really, really big piece of our offense, and she gets the base hits when we need them,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “She does a good job behind the plate, and it was fitting to get that started. I was pleased by how we came back with fight and energy in the top of the seventh and scored those runs when we needed them to.”
Trinity Jones took the circle for the Lady Lions, and her defense came through, getting the Lady Tigers out in order. Kennice Finnie got the start for the Lady Tigers, and her and the defense repaid the Lady Lions with a three-up, three-down inning.
Zyah Gunter’s leadoff walk started the second inning and stole second base, but three quick outs ended the inning for Nettleton. Madison Mitchell got the first hit of the night and stole second before a fly out ended the inning.
The third inning saw both teams’ defenses shine with a string of three-up, three-down situations. After two quick outs to start the fourth inning, Gunter’s double sparked a bit of action for the Lady Tigers, but a pop out ended the threat.
The Lady Lions got going in the bottom of the fourth with a single from Abigail Gill and a double by Neelie Grace Stahl. Bigham’s sacrifice fly brought Gill home and gave Hamilton a 1-0 lead before Nettleton’s defense got three-straight outs.
Chloe Humble started the fifth with a single and reached second on a sac bunt by Addie Bates. She reached third on a fly out from Caroline Riley, but Hamilton picked up the third out to prevent a potential score.
Madison Jones started the Lady Lion fifth with a leadoff triple and scored on an RBI single to center field by Afton Irvin, while Alivia Hartley reached on an error at third. After Nettleton got an out on a sac bunt, shortstop Zion Seals made a leaping catch and caught courtesy runner Jayce Randle in a rundown to end the inning.
Trinity Jones and the Lady Lions recovered in the sixth, getting Nettleton out in order. Mitchell and Kylie Springfield picked up base hits with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, while Madison Jones drew a walk to load the bases.
The Lady Tigers’ defense left the runners on after Seals snagged the third out of the inning. Gunter drew a walk to start the seventh, and Martin followed with a single. After Alexis White came in as a pinch runner for Martin, Humble’s walk loaded the bases.
Bates picked up an RBI on a ground out, bringing Gunter home, while Bailey Payne brought White home with an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. Humble scored on a wild pitch to give Nettleton a 3-2 lead.
Trinity Jones recovered to finish the frame by striking out two to end the seventh inning. The Lady Tigers’ defense closed things out in the bottom seventh, going three-up, three-down.
“On defense, they really stepped up and played,” Sullivan said. “I thought they did a really, really good job of making the plays when they needed to get the outs.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.