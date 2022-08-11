Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
With a solid amount of returning experience, the Hatley Lady Tigers spent their summer focusing on building chemistry and getting stronger in the gym.
“We’re trying to build some chemistry and feed off of our senior leaders this year,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “We’ve been focusing on getting stronger this year, and we’ve implemented a new weight program to help out with that.”
Scott views the increase in strength as a huge plus for her team as they have utilized it on the defensive side.
“We invest a lot on defense, and we hope to be able to press a little bit more this year,” she said. “We’re working on growing our depth a little bit more this year in order to apply that pressure all game.”
Seniors Lexi Miller, Kenlee Wilkinson and Mary Katherine Willingham played big roles for the Lady Tigers over the summer, and Scott plans to lean on them once the season starts.
“I have some seniors coming back that have stepped up big for us in a few of our scrimmages,” she said. “Lexi Miller has stepped up defensively, and she’s really been a leader for us on defense. Kenlee Wilkinson had a big year last year as one of our leading scorers, and she’s looked good over the summer. Mary Katherine Willingham is another one of our seniors that’s stepped up and will be bringing back some good leadership.”
Juniors Chloe Wilbanks and Madison Whitt have also shown improvement over the summer after spending a lot of time in the gym, according to Scott.
“Chloe Wilbanks and Madison Whitt have been working hard in the gym every day, getting stronger, faster and working on their shots,” she said. “So, I’m excited to see their hard work over the summer transfer into the real season.”
The Lady Tigers’ chemistry, strength and confidence led them to a few scrimmage wins this summer, and Scott believes those three things will be key factors in the regular season.
“I feel like this summer has already proven that our chemistry will play a big factor in our success this season,” she said. “We’ve been really working on getting stronger and being more confident in ourselves, and I believe it has really showed on the court this summer.”