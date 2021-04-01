NETTLETON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers picked up their first Division 1-3A win of the season, scoring in nearly every inning and holding off a late charge from Alcorn Central in an 8-5 victory at home last Monday night.
Nettleton also swept both games at its tournament on Saturday with wins over New Hope and Hamilto.
“It was a good division win and much needed. That’s a scrappy little team. We hadn’t seen Alcorn Central and didn’t know anything about them, but they were scrappy,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “We executed well, got a lot of bunts down, did our jobs there and had some good baserunning with some stolen bases and played good defense. We got some key hits. We left a lot of runners on base, but we were able to scratch enough to pull it out.”
Alcorn Central took a 2-1 lead in the top of the first inning on an error and two hits, but Anna Claire Harris closed out the inning with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Tigers responded with a run in the bottom half, as Tamiya Martin singled leading off, stole second and came home on Zion Seals RBI single. Zyah Gunter also had a base hit and moved to second on a throw in to put runners at second and third, but a groundout to second kept it a one-run game.
Nettleton tied it up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning. Sharman Mosely led off with a base hit, and Caroline Riley sacrificed her over to second. She raced home on a bunt single from Savannah Harlow to tie the game.
Central went back on top in the third, 3-2, after three hits, but the Lady Tigers were able to take the lead for good after that and gain some separation in the next few innings.
In the bottom of the third, Nettleton got things going with one out with Gunter drawing a walk, Kaillee Grace Inmon being hit by a pitch and Mosely driving home a run with her base hit and another run came in on an error.
The Lady Tigers added two more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Inmon drew a walk leading off and Mosely followed her up with her third hit of the game. One run came in on an error on a bunt, and Mosely came home on a passed ball.
Pinch hitter Nealy Williams came through in the sixth with a two-run single to score Gunter, who singled up the middle with one out, and Charleigh Hand, pinch running for Inmon after a walk.
The Lady Bears threatened in the seventh, adding two runs after two errors, two walks and a pair of hits, but Harris finished out the game with a strikeout.
“They were getting a few runs about every inning, and I said that if we were going to have to score every inning to stay in it,” Kidd said. “It was nip and tuck, back and forth, and we lost a little focus there and didn’t finish the game in the seventh. We walked some hitters and made some mistakes.”
Harris allowed three earned runs on nine hits, struck out five and walked three.
“Anna Claire was in complete control of the middle and back end of their lineup. Their top few hitters were pretty good and got some hits off us, but she was able to control the majority of their lineup for most of the night,” Kidd said. “Our defense played better. When we’re focused on what we’re trying to do, we play the game pretty well. It’s just there’s a lot of youth, and it’s showing.”
Friday
Nettleton 7, Alcorn Central 4: The Lady Tigers completed the sweep behind Nealy Williams’ three-hit day with a double. Tamiya Martin grabbed a pair of hits, while Kaillee Grace Inmon also hit a double. Anna Claire Harris picked up the win in the circle.
Saturday
Nettleton 7, New Hope 6: Caroline Riley scored the winning run on a passed ball to open the Nettleton Tournament with a win for the Lady Tigers. Emma Hester was the winning pitcher, while Anna Claire Harris had a hit and a pair of RBI.
Nettleton 9, Hamilton 1: Molly Nichols went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI in the win. Tamera Martin drove in three runs, while Zyah Gunter drove in a pair. Anna Claire Harris allowed three hits in getting the win.
Payton Atkins drove in Hamilton’s only run with a sacrifice fly. Atkins, Madison Evans and Kylie Springfield all finished with hits for the Lady Lions.